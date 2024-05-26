Prefontaine Classic 2024 Final Results: Christian Coleman and Sha'Carri Richardson dominate the 100m on home soil

The stage was set for the eagerly awaited 2024 Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. A few of the most electrifying clashes in the Olympic year unfolded at the University of Oregon track and field stadium.

The 2024 Prefontaine Classic witnessed terrific showdowns including the rivalry between Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the prestigious Bowerman Mile. The 2023 World Champion Kerr set a world lead of 3:45.34 as Ingebrigtsen followed with a close margin of 3:45.60.

The men's 200m at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic was dominated by American athletes with Kenny Bednarek securing the top position, clocking 19.89 seconds followed by Courtney Lindsey (20.09s) and Kyree King (20.15s). Grant Holloway again cemented his prospects as a formidable athlete after clinching first place in the men's 110m hurdles with 13.03 seconds.

In the absence of the reigning Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs recorded the highest distance in the men's shot put event at the Prefontaine Classic with 23.13m.

Christian Coleman cruised through the star-studded lineup to dominate the 100m at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene after defeating the Kenyan sensation Ferdinand Omanyala by registering a stunning time of 9.95 seconds. The Kenyan clocked 9.98 seconds to be followed by Bradon Hicklin with 10.08 seconds.

The women's 100m was led by the American favorite and 2023 World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson, posting 10.83 seconds. The women's 100m event witnessed an edge-of-the-seat clash as the stellar athletes finished their races close. The Jamaican powerhouse Elaine Thompson-Herah had to settle in ninth place after registering 11.30 seconds.

Men's 100m at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic:

Christian Coleman - USA - 9.95 Ferdinand Omanyala - KEN - 9.98 Brandon Hicklin - USA - 10.08 Ackeem Blake - JAM - 10.12 Sandrey Davison - JAM - 10.13 Rikkoi Brathwaite - IVB - 10.19 Benjamin Azamati - GHA - 10.21 Hiroki Yanagita - JPN - 10.26 Brandon Carnes - USA - 10.33

Women's 100m:

Sha'Carri Richardson - USA - 10.83 Julien Alfred - LCA - 10.93 Dina Asher-Smith - GBR - 10.98 Daryll Neita - GBR - 11.00 Melissa Jefferson - USA - 11.02 Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith - CIV - 11.05 Twanisha Terry - USA - 11.19 Brittany Brown - USA - 11.21 Elaine Thompson-Herah - JAM - 11.30

Men's 200m:

Kenneth Bednarek - USA - 19.89 Courtney Lindsey - USA - 20.09 Kyree King - USA - 20.15 Joseph Fahnbulleh - LBR - 20.16 Alexander Ogando - DOM - 20.27 Aaron Brown - CAN - 20.47 Jeremiah Curry - USA - 20.69 Brandon Carnes - USA - 20.83 Ian Kerr - BAH - 20.87

Women's Discus Throw:

Valarie Allman - USA - 67.36 Yaimé Pérez - CUB - 67.25 Jorinde Van Klinken - NED - 64.88 Sandra Elkasević - CRO - 64.69 Kristin Pudenz - GER - 62.24 Laulauga Tausaga - USA - 62.01 Chioma Onyekwere - NGR - 59.90

Women's Pole Vault at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic:

Emily Grove - USA - 4.63m Katie Moon - USA - 4.53m Robeilys Peinado - VEN - 4.53m Gabriela Leon - USA - 4.43m Bridget Williams - USA - 4.43m Anicka Newell - CAN - 4.28m Rachel Baxter - USA - 4.28m

Men's 400m Hurdles:

Gerald Drummond - CRC - 48.56 Rasmus Mägi - EST - 48.85 CJ Allen - USA - 48.99 Roshawn Clarke - JAM - 49.07 Malik James-King - JAM - 49.51 Trevor Bassitt - USA - 49.62 Jaheel Hyde - JAM - 49.83

Women's Triple Jump:

Leyanis Pérez Hernández - CUB - 14.73 Thea Lafond - DMA - 14.62 Shanieka Ricketts - JAM - 14.55 Keturah Orji - USA - 14.13 Tori Franklin - USA - 13.97 Jasmine Moore - USA - 13.93 Kimberly Williams - JAM - 13.74 Ryann Porter - USA - 12.79

Women's 5000m:

Tsigie Gebreselama - ETH - 14:18.76 Ejgayehu Taye - ETH - 14:18.92 Freweyni Hailu - ETH - 14:20.61 Aynadis Mebratu - ETH - 14:22.76 Birke Haylom - ETH - 14:23.71 Hirut Meshesha - ETH - 14:33.44 Sifan Hassan - NED - 14:34.38 Fantaye Belayneh - ETH - 14:35.27 Weini Kelati Frezghi - USA - 14:35.43 Senayet Getachew - ETH - 14:37.38

Men's 110m Hurdles at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic:

Grant Holloway - USA - 13.03 Daniel Roberts - USA - 13.13 Freddie Crittenden - USA - 13.16 Hansle Parchment - JAM - 13.28 Trey Cunningham - USA - 13.29 Asier Martínez - ESP - 13.31 Shunsuke Izumiya - JPN - 13.33 Jamal Britt - USA - 13.36 Cordell Tinch - USA - 13.38

Women's 1500m:

Diribe Welteji - ETH - 3:53.75 Jessica Hull - AUS - 3:55.97 Elle St. Pierre - USA - 3:56.00 Laura Muir - GBR - 3:56.35 Nikki Hiltz - USA - 3:59.64 Emily MacKay - USA - 3:59.76 Katie Snowden - GBR - 4:00.24 Georgia Bell - GBR - 4:00.41 Sinclaire Johnson - USA - 4:00.43 Habitam Alemu - ETH - 4:00.44

Women's 3000m Steeplechase:

Peruth Chemutai - UGA - 8:55.09 Beatrice Chepkoech - KEN - 8:56.51 Faith Cherotich - KEN - 9:04.45 Sembo Almayew - ETH - 9:07.26 Valerie Constien - USA - 9:14.29 Courtney Wayment - USA - 9:14.48 Gabrielle Jennings - USA - 9:18.03 Kaylee Mitchell - USA - 9:21.00 Winfred Mutile Yavi - BRN - 9:21.62 Norah Jeruto - KAZ - 9:22.91

Men's Shot Put:

Joe Kovacs - USA - 23.13 Payton Otterdahl - USA - 22.16 Chukwuebuka Cornnell Enekwechi - NGR - 21.91 Josh Awotunde - USA - 21.53 Tom Walsh - NZL - 21.33 Roger Steen - USA - 20.78 Rajindra Campbell - JAM - 20.68 Adrian Piperi - USA - 20.56

Women's 800m:

Keely Hodgkinson - GBR - 1:55.78 Mary Moraa - KEN - 1:56.71 Jemma Reekie - GBR - 1:57.45 Nia Akins - USA - 1:57.98 Halimah Nakaayi - UGA - 1:58.18 Catriona Bisset - AUS - 1:58.44 Sage Hurta-Klecker - USA - 1:58.48 Tsige Duguma - ETH - 1:58.70 Natoya Goule-Toppin - JAM -1:59.92 Worknesh Mesele - ETH - 2:01.53

Bowerman Mile at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic:

Josh Kerr - GBR - 3:45.34 Jakob Ingebrigtsen - NOR - 3:45.60 Yared Nuguse - USA - 3:46.22 Neil Gourley - GBR - 3:47.74 Jake Wightman - GBR - 3:47.83 Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot - KEN - 3:48.59 Cole Hocker - USA - 3:48.95 Geordie Beamish - NZL - 3:49.09 Oliver Hoare - AUS - 3:49.11 Mario García - ESP - 3:50.14