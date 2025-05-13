Omaha Supernovas Brooke Nuneviller expresses gratitude for receiving the opportunity to play pro Volleyball in the US  

Omaha Supernovas Brooke Nuneviller expressed her gratitude for receibing the opportunity to play pro volleyball in the US. The 25-year-old's family recently watched her play during the PVF Playoff and she shared how they had a special weekend together.

Brooke Nuneviller played in the semi-finals of the Pro Volleyball Federation 2025 last week. The Supernovas lost to the Indy Ignite after a thrilling five-setter match. The finals score stood of the semi-final match stood at 17–25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 13-15.

The weekend held a great significance for Brooke Nuneviller as she awarded with the honor of the 'Outside hitter of the year' in Las Vegas and expressed her elation on receiving the honor. Nuneviller expressed her gratitude on Instagram and shared how it was a memorable weekend to have her family watch her play as well witness her receiving the honor for incredible performances throughout the season.

"Such a special weekend having my family be able to watch me play. This is why I am forever grateful for the opportunity to play in the USA ❤️" she wrote.

Brooke Nuneviller expresses her gratitude | Instagram@brooke_nuneviller

Brooke Nuneviller on playing pro volleyball in the US

Brooke Nuneviller expressed her thoughts about playing Pro Volleyball in the US after signing with the Omaha Supernoavas in the Pro Volleyball Federation. Nuneviller shared how she had never thought about getting the opportunity to compete in the Pro Volleyball League in the United States of America.

Nuneviller expressed how the Volleyball league will create a huge impact in the women's sports space and thanked her family, friends and fans for their unwavering support. She hoped to put forward her best performance while competeing in the league.

The 25-year-old often shares glimpses of her games on Instagram and shared how Supernovas fans never leave a stone unturned when it comes to supporting the team.

"I want to start off by saying how little me never would have thought I’d have the opportunity to wear a profesional jersey in the USA," she wrote.

"It is an understatement to say that I am thankful. Not only for the people behind this league, but for the family, friends, and devoted supporters that will continue to let volleyball athletes live out their professional dreams in the states. I promise that I will never take a single day for granted," she added.

Nuneviller concluded her PVF 2025 season with 348 digs and 381 kills overall.

