Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller shares a glimpse of her Valentine's Day gift from boyfriend Colton Cowell

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller offered a glimpse of the Valentine's Day gift she received from her boyfriend, Colton Cowell, who is also a professional volleyball player. The player also shared a heartwarming wish for her counterpart on the special day.

Nuneviller was last seen on the court on February 9, when she and her team were competing against Atlanta Vibe. They won this match 3-1, marking their third consecutive win, and will next take the court on Sunday, February 17 against San Diego Mojo.

Ahead of the preparations for the away fixture, Nuneviller shared a glimpse of the Valentine's Day gift she received from her boyfriend, Cowell, on her Instagram story.

On February 13, she posted a picture of a bunch of roses surrounded by a card, chocolates, and a teddy bear. Overwhelmed with the gifts, she captioned the story:

"Crying"

Following this, she also shared a short and cute Valentine's wish for him. Sharing a collage that featured the couple enjoying adorable moments, she captioned the Story:

"Officially Valentines Day for you :) Missing you extra today," Brooke Nuneviller wrote.

Brooke Nuneviller opened up about her journey from high school to pro volleyball

Brook Nuneviller recently opened up about the journey she has witnessed in volleyball, including winning the 4A state championship. She reflected on her journey when she was a member of the Junior National Team in 2018 and 2019 and the Women's Collegiate Team in 2020 and 2021.

Exuding pride in being a part of the inaugural wave of the professional volleyball circuit, she shared an old video from her early playing career and wrote:

"I found this video today, and had to share… 13 years ago, when this young girl in middle school won her 4A state championship, I never would have thought this sport would take me to where I am today. Even two years ago, professional volleyball was something that most college girls never fully understood because their only possibility to play was to move their entire life overseas," she wrote.

"We have the privilege to be the first of professional volleyball in this country and that is something I hold very close to my heart. I can’t wait to see how this sport takes off, and I could not be happier to be apart of it:) here’s to volleyball and the future of women in sport❤️ "

Last month, Brooke Nuneviller also expressed gratitude to the fans in the match between Omaha Supernovas and San Diego Mojo.

