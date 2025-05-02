Omaha Supernovas Kendra Wait delivers emotional speech after receiving Creighton University Athletics' major honor

Former Creighton Bluejays setter Kendra Wait recently won the 2025 Female Reinert Award, the most prestigious honor in Creighton University Athletics. She is one of the most decorated volleyball players in the program's history.

In the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation draft, Wait was selected in the fifth round as the No. 37 overall pick by the Omaha Supernovas. She won numerous accolades in her collegiate career with the Creighton Bluejays volleyball team. Wait was named the BIG EAST Tournament MVP, BIG EAST Setter of the Year, and to the Creighton Classic All-Tournament Team in 2024.

Creighton University Athletics' recent Instagram post featured Kendra Wait giving her award acceptance speech.

"I just want to say thank you. I'm beyond honored to receive this award, and I'm so grateful for all the incredible memories that I've made over the past four years here as a Bluejay. I will forever cherish the numerous life lessons that Creighton has taught me, from being a better student athlete to being a better person in the classroom, but most importantly, just being a better human being," she said in her speech.

The iconic setter became the first Creighton Bluejays volleyball player to earn four All-American honours in the program's history. She also received a three-time All-State selection and was a two-time Sunflower League Player of the Year. In 2024, Wait was named the BIG EAST Player of the Year, and in 2023, she received the True Blue Award and was the Female Athlete of the Year.

Kendra Wait concluded her season with the Creighton Bluejays with 4,945 assists, 1,454 digs, and 507 kills. In her fourth consecutive season, she led the BIG EAST in assists per set.

Kendra Wait reflects on building strong relationships with teammates both on and off the court

Kendra Wait at the Nebraska v Creighton - Source: Getty

Two-time Female Athlete of the Year, Kendra Wait, was named to the Bluejay Invitational All-Tournament Team in all four seasons of her prominent collegiate career. During her discussion with the Hurrdat Sports Live earlier this year, she shared her thoughts on building the team's chemistry and the significance of strong relationships with teammates.

"I think that's special and we try to get together and still hang out off the court and have some fun moments just to continue to build that team chemistry," she shared [6:17 onwards].

"Because you can do all the work you can on the court but if you don't trust each other it's going to be really hard to perform at a high level so building those relationships and getting to know each other has been really fun," Wait added.

In Creighton University's Volleyball program's history, Wait became the second player to earn four AVCA All-Region picks.

