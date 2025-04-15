Omaha Supernovas player Kaitlyn Hord reveals real reason behind leaving overseas to return to Nebraska

Omaha Supernovas' Kaitlyn Hord, also a Husker alum, recently shared that returning to Nebraska after an unpleasant overseas experience in Romania was worth it. Hord and her team came fresh off a defeat from the San Diego Mojo last Saturday.

Kaitlyn Hord played for three seasons at Penn State before transferring to Nebraska Volleyball. During her time with the Cornhuskers, the middle blocker made it to the All-Big Ten Second Team and earned the honor of the most valuable player at the Ameritas Players Challenge on the opening weekend of the 2022 season. Boasting an equally impressive career with the Penn State volleyball team, Hord signed with the Omaha Supernovas in July 2024 to play for the 2025 season.

Four months into 2025, the Supernovas clinched their spot in the PVF playoffs as the first Pro Volleyball Federation team. Shortly after the victory, Kaitlyn Hord sat in a candid conversation with PVF, talking about how delighted she was to return to Nebraska after underwhelming experiences overseas. She played in Romania for two years before joining Columbus Fury in the 2024 PVF season.

"Overseas was an experience for me, for sure. Honestly, I won't paint a pretty picture. I didn't have a great time. So to be able to continue to do the thing that I love, but in a place that I love, in Nebraska, with people that I love, it means all the world," she said.

The Omaha Supernovas, as the defending champions, recently faced defeat by San Diego Mojo 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 27-25, 25-13) on their west coast road trip on April 12, 2025.

Omaha Supernovas once expressed excitement for finally taking the court with ex-Husker Kayla Caffey

Caffey at 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Alongside Hord, Kayla Caffey also joined the Supernovas for the 2025 volleyball season. Caffey was supposed to play with Hord with the Huskers in 2022, but the former transferred to Texas for the final year of her college eligibility. After two middle blockers joined the same team, Hord expressed excitement since their court time together was long overdue.

"Over the moon, overjoyed, cannot wait,” Hord said. “I know she's an incredible person on and off the court."

Reflecting on the anecdote about getting a call from the coach, Hord continued:

"As soon as I hopped on a call with Coach Bird (Laura Kruhn), she's like, ‘we want you, we want you right now’ and I was like, ‘oh, okay!’ I was very excited." (Ketv)

Omaha Supernovas Kaitlyn Hord led the Nebraska Huskers with 1.61 blocks per set mark and 1.40 kills per set on a .297 hitting percentage in her senior season.

