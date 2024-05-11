"Omg Spencer Lee scared that crap out of me at the end" - Fans react to American wrestler defeating top seed Wanhao Zou in a thrilling match

Spencer Lee produced an excellent performance at the World Olympic qualifier games as he beat China's Wanhao Zou to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament. Fans have been over the moon by the 25-year-old's amazing performance, which also takes him a step ahead of solidifying his position in the 57kg category for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It was the Round of 16 match between Lee and Zou, the No.1 seeded wrestler in the category. Lee got the hold of Zou from the word go to defeat him 10-9 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Olympic Qualifier Games.

It was a tough hurdle for Lee as the 2023 Budapest Grand Prix-winning Zou gave very little opportunity to the 25-year-old to get a hold of him.

Fans have gushed with excitement as they flood the X (formerly Twitter) handle with wishes for Spencer Lee. One of the fans wrote:

"Omg Spencer scared that crap out of me at the end of that match. Was up 10-6 with about 30 seconds left and the match ended with Zou on top looking for a turn."

Another fan commented:

"A little closer than his first match. Zou was on top looking for 2 more when time ran out."

Another fan wrote:

"This was a hockey fight."

Some other fan reactions for Lee include:

"Franklin Regional grad Spencer Lee is into the quarterfinals at the Last Chance Qualifier tourney. Lee needs a top-three finish to qualify for the Olympics," wrote a fan.

"My stress levels were at an all time high at the end there," commented another fan.

"That dude was strong," stated another fan.

All you need to know about Spencer Lee's performance till now at the World Olympic Qualifier Games

Spencer Lee

Aiming to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in sight, Spencer Lee started the tournament in Istanbul in a blistering fashion. He was up against the Macedonian wrestler, Ben Tarik in the qualification round match.

Lee didn't take long as the match ended in just 22 seconds with the Colorado native clinching the victory over Ben Tarik with a margin of 10-0. It was a superb display of ankle holds from the 25-year-old as he made a definite statement to the other oppositions of his bracket.

Following this he clinched a big victory against the No.1 seeded Wanhao Zou in the Round of 16 match to reach the quarters of the tournament. However, this is not enough as Spencer Lee has to finish at least in the top three of the bracket to guarantee his Olympic berth in the 57kg category.