"They already testing me"- Spencer Lee reacts to USADA's standard doping measures

Spencer Lee, a three-time NCAA Division I Championships gold medalist, recently commented on the United States Anti-Doping Agency's (USADA) efficient testing measures. This comes just before the World Olympic Qualifier Games in Istanbul scheduled from May 9-12.

Lee, one of the favorites in the 57kg tournament category, will be up against tough wrestlers from around the world such as Georgi Vangelov and Alireza Serlak. This will also be a major window for the 25-year-old Colorado native to book his berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, just before this important tournament, Spencer Lee had to take a day out for USADA's standard doping procedures. Owing to this, Lee took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to jokingly laud the efficiency of the national anti-doping agency of the US. He wrote:

"Man @usaantidoping is efficient, I’ve been in their system less than a week and they already testing me a day out from competing in Turkey."

Expand Tweet

In reply to this, the official handle of USADA gave a thoughtful reply to Lee and also thanked him for supporting the anti-doping rules and regulations of the system.

“Thanks for your time, Spencer! We know testing can be inconvenient at times, but thanks for supporting the system designed to protect athletes’ rights.”

Expand Tweet

The USADA has been at the forefront when it comes to maintaining the doping-free character of all athletes around the US circuit.

Spencer Lee makes it to the 2024 US Olympic Wrestling Team

Spencer Lee (Left) and Thomas Gilman (Right) at the 2024 US Olympic Trials

Spencer Lee produced one of the most staggering performances of his career during the recently concluded Olympic wrestling trials to book his place in the 2024 US Olympic wrestling team. Even though the trials featured numerous experienced campaigners, it was Lee who was the major standout in the 57kg bracket.

The Colorado native, who entered the tournament as the 4th seed, reached the finals of the trials beating the 2023 Pan American Games gold medalist Zane Richards 13-6. With this, he set up a match against the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Thomas Gilman in the final.

Lee started the final all guns blazing as he secured a prominent lead over Gilman in the first round. He also clinched victory in the second round to book a place in the US Olympic wrestling team.

However, even after this superb performance, Lee is not sure about wrestling in Paris as the US 57kg bracket is still not qualified for the mega event. Lee will have to finish in the top three at the Olympic Qualifier Games in Istanbul to guarantee a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.