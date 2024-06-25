"OMGOSHHH" - Suni Lee reacts to digital signage with a safety message in Minnesota welcoming her & Simone Biles for the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials

Suni Lee was in awe of the digital signage in Minnesota that has been put up to welcome her and Simone Biles at the 2024 Olympic Gymnastic Trials. The effort by the Minnesota Department of Transportation pleased Lee, en route to her second Olympiad in Paris.

Suni Lee competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Gymnastics Trials alongside her fellow US gymnast, Simone Biles. On Day 1, she achieved an uneven bars score of 15.300 to finish second in the all-around behind Biles. At the end of the two-day event, she secured her maiden Olympic berth beside her compatriot.

At the Tokyo Olympics finals, Lee scored a total of 57.433 to finish with the all-around gold. After Biles withdrew from the event, she anchored the US team to the team silver as well. Fast forward to now, the 21-year-old battled past a grueling kidney disease to be on the Olympic run again.

The 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials will commence on June 27 and continue till June 30, 2024. Before her entry, the Minnesota Department of Transportation put up digital signage to welcome Lee and Biles, while giving out safety measures to the drivers.

The three-time world medalist reacted to the warm welcome by her home crowd.

"OMGOSHHH," Lee wrote.

The original X post read:

"Even @MnDOT is ready for #USAGTrials24 & #GymnasticsCity24!"

Lee earned her Trials invitation after finishing fourth overall at the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships. It was her third event in 2024 after her comeback after battling kidney-related health troubles.

Suni Lee ended her NCAA Auburn University career at the Auburn University to focus on the 2024 Summer Games. But she missed most of the 2023 season, including the 2023 World Championships acting as one of the springboard events for Paris.

Suni Lee says she still has a lot to prove - "I'm not done"

2024 Team USA Media Summit - Portraits

Lee's life took an unpleasant turn when she was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease at the beginning of 2023. Being away from the gym for a long time, the gymnast felt depressed and struggled with mental health issues.

“During that time, I was honestly not doing a lot of anything good for me, I was just kind of rotting in my bed and hoping that it would all go away,” Suni Lee told Olympics.com “Things are definitely way better now."

She contemplated leaving gymnastics since she had been doing it since 17. But Suni Lee blocked out her retirement thoughts every time they popped up.

"I had so many moments where I was like, 'I've been doing gymnastics for 17 years, I'm ready to move on. And then I'm like, 'No, I'm not! I can't leave gymnastics yet. I'm not done," Lee said to NBC Olympics.

As she returned to the elite competitions, she only bore the Olympic desire of claiming the all-around title in her heart.