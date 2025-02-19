Usain Bolt gives update on whether he will step into coaching

Usain Bolt revealed he has lately been thinking about becoming a coach, nearly a decade after retiring from the sport. The Jamaican sprinter is widely regarded as the greatest sprinter in history and holds world records in the men's 100m and 200m.

Ad

Bolt retired following the 2017 World Championships, bowing out as one of the most decorated sprinters in history with eight Olympic and 11 world titles. Following his retirement, he tried a career in football and was even close to signing with a professional club before giving up in 2019.

The 38-year-old recently addressed a potential future in coaching during an appearance on The Fix podcast and said he has lately been thinking about it.

Ad

Trending

"Lately, I really [think about it] cuz one of the biggest things that I have is patience for certain things. You need this [for track] because that makes sense," he said. [47.26 onwards]

Ad

Earlier, during an interview with supermodel Naomi Campbell on her show ‘No Filter with Naomi’ in 2021, Bolt had said that a future in coaching for him was a matter of time. Further highlighting the importance of patience required in coaching, the Jamaican said he didn't have it before becoming a father.

"It's something that we have talked about, but I'm not really into coaching that much, because I have no patience, you know," Usain Bolt said.

Ad

“Now that I've had my daughter, I've got more patience now and I’m just being more relaxed. So now I'm actually thinking maybe I could be a coach and it's just a matter of time."

“So we'll see what happens in the future. If I if I decide to start something, then maybe I'll start a club or, as you said, a school to teach.”

Ad

The 38-year-old shares three kids, twin sons Thunder and Saint Leo Bolt and daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, with longtime partner Kasi Bennett. The two have been together since 2013 but haven't gotten married yet.

"Not worried about it" - Usain Bolt addresses his relationship with Kasi Bennett and his views about marriage

Usain Bolt during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 - Source: Getty

Speaking during the aforementioned podcast, Usain Bolt also claimed that people placed more importance on when he would marry his longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett than the bond they shared. The 38-year-old said they understood each other and were not worried about it.

Ad

“Yeah, I think me and Kasi [Bennett] understand each other. We’re not worried about it.” [24:46]

Earlier in 2016, Bolt told People that he wanted to have a relationship with Bennett like that of his parents, Wellesley and Jennifer Bolt, who spent a decade together before getting married. While it's already nearing a decade since Bolt said it, it remains to be seen when the couple finds the perfect opportunity to tie the knot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback