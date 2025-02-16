"One of the craziest weeks of my life" - Olympic medalist Grant Fisher makes his feelings known after setting two worlds records in six days

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Grant Fisher had an incredible start to his 2025 season, setting new world records in the indoor 3000 and 5000 m races. Recently, the American reflected on his accomplishments and penned a short note to express his feelings about breaking two world records in less than a week.

Fisher made his season debut for the year at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where he finished second in the 1500m. A week later, the 27-year-old competed at the Millrose Games, where he clocked a new world record of 7:22.91 in the indoor 3000m.

Six days after this, the runner took on the 5000m at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational, clocking yet another world record.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, February 15, Grant Fisher acknowledged his phenomenal performance over the last two weeks, writing,

“12:44.09 for the indoor 5000m world record. Two World Records in six days to cap off one of the craziest weeks of my life. Time for some rest.”

Grant Fisher reflects on his 5k at the BU Valentine Invite

Fisher at the 117th Millrose Games (Image Source: Getty)

For Grant Fisher, his world record race at the BU Valentine Invite was a challenging one. Speaking to Citius Magazine after his win, the American admitted that he had the record in mind when he came to the competition, but was thankful for the pacers in the first half of his race.

“That was a tough one. I came in here, I wanted to get the world record, I had the pace for the world record. It was really hard to find pacers, I had two guys step up and do a great job, they got me to halfway and I think any shorter than that and it would have been really close to getting the record. So they got me just as far as I needed, and it was a long, long way home.”

Reflecting on his race, the 27-year-old explained that he was seeing stars close to the last stretch, saying,

“Those laps felt like 400m and they were just dragging by, and I kept looking at the clock and being like ‘okay I think that was a 30’, ‘I think that was a 31’. With a few laps to go I was like ‘okay as long as I don't blow up I can get it’. And then those laps (felt) like 600m and I was coming through, I was seeing stars. With a lap to go, I knew I had it and I was giving everything I could, and I wanted to get as far into that record as possible and that worked out just as well as I hoped.’

Grant Fisher had an excellent season in 2024, winning bronze medals in the 5000 and 10,000 m races at the Paris Olympics. In 2025, with two world records already under his belt, the American will now be.eyeing his maiden podium finish at the World Championships.

