"So many things have to come together perfectly"- Olympic medalist Grant Fisher credits guiding forces behind his WR at Millrose Games

Acclaimed middle and long-distance runner, Grant Fisher, has recently added another accomplishment to his eminent career. He secured a world record and shared his sincere appreciation in one of his Instagram posts.

Fisher clinched the top spot in the 117th Millrose Games, an annual indoor athletics meet that took place in New York City. He achieved the world record with 7:22.91s in the 3000m race event. To show his respect and acknowledgment of the notable feat, the athlete shared his thoughts on his Instagram post:

“So many things have to come together perfectly for an athlete to perform at their best on race day. A big thank you to @millrosegames for a fantastic race environment. To my coach @realironmike for guiding me as an athlete and as a person. To our pacers @salislife and @casey_comber for setting the race up perfectly. To my sponsor @nikerunning for their constant support and belief. And to @colehocker for a fantastic battle for every step of 3000m.”

While expressing his gratitude, the two-time Olympic medallist thanked all the individuals that contributed to his successful race. He applauded Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker for the spirit of competitiveness as he took the second spot while Jimmy Gressier came third. At the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2022, Fisher secured first position in the 5000m and second in the 10,000m event.

Grant Fisher reveals how he will spend his big world record bonus

Grant Fisher at the 117th Millrose Games - Source: Getty

In 2017, the long-distance runner won the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship in 5000 m. Grant Fisher competed for the Stanford Cardinals during his collegiate years. He recently shared how he will spend his $25K world record bonus as per FloTrack.

“In this economy? I think it's just going to sit in my pocket for a second. We'll see. I wish I could say something like buy a car or something, but it's just going in my pocket for now. Maybe, the S&P 500 if I'm really feeling frisky, but we'll see.”

In the 2022 World Championship at Eugene, Oregon, Fisher attained fourth position in the 10,000 m and sixth position in the 5,000 m event. He participated in the Tokyo Olympics where he came ninth in the 5000m and fifth in the 10,000m, respectively. In the US Junior Championships, he clinched the second position in the 1500m event.

