"Only person that could make ski racing so cool" - Lindsey Vonn pens heartfelt tribute as Robert Redford passes away at 89

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 17, 2025 04:45 GMT
Lindsey Vonn and Robert Redford. (Images by Getty)
Lindsey Vonn and Robert Redford. (Images by Getty)

Lindsey vonn recently penned a heartfelt tribute as the American actor and filmmaker Robert Redford passed away at the age of 89. Vonn reflected on their first meeting, when Redford admitted to following her since her skiing career started.

Redford had strong ties with skiing. The filmmaker was the lead character in the 1969 skiing film “Downhill Racer." He solidified the ties with the winter sport after buying the Utah ski area of Timp Haven and later renaming it as Sundance Mountain Resort, based on his role in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”

Following his passing away, Vonn looked back at their relationship and praised him for making the sport look enticing while revealing her desire to have worked with him on a movie.

"10 years ago I met Bob and the first thing he said to me was, 'I’ve been following your career since you were Lindsey Kildow.' I had changed my name about 10 years prior (2006) when I had been married. He had truly known me and my career and continued to do so long after we met. I had always hoped we would make a movie together and continue the Downhill Racer legacy but it didn’t move fast enough for him to see the finished product."
She added:

"Bob was as an icon. He was the only person that could make ski racing so cool. He built a legacy in Sundance and around the world. He loved the land. He was curious and determined. He inspired and encouraged so many to pursue their dreams… including me. You will be forever missed. RIP Bob ❤️🙏🏻"
Lindsey Vonn was also an executive producer of a film with Redford.

Lindsey Vonn makes her feelings known about her coach Erich Sailer

Lindsey Vonn speaks during Shell&#039;s Power Of Performance in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
Lindsey Vonn speaks during Shell's Power Of Performance in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn penned a heartwarming message as her coach Erich Sailer passed away at 99 after suffering from a brain bleed. Sailer retired from coaching at 96. As she paid tribute to her late coach in an Instagram post, she also highlighted how he transformed the Buck Hill Ski Arena into "Slalom Factory."

"It’s hard to put into words how much of an Impact Erich Sailer had on my life," Vonn wrote. "Erich was more than my ski coach. More than my father’s ski coach. Erich was my family. My father has known him for 62 years and he has been a part of my life since I was born. There is no doubt that I would not be the person or skier I am today without him. The entire ski racing community would not be the same without him."

Sailer also coached Lindsey Vonn's father Alan Kildrow.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

