Open Water National Championships 2024 Results: Dylan Gravley and Ichika Kajimoto clinch men's and women's 5k golds | Day 3 

The Open Water National Championships 2024 have drawn to a close, but not without one final day of extraordinary swimming action. Taking place at the Nathan Benderson Park, fans in Florida were treated to four delightful races on Sunday, namely the men's and women's 5k, and the men's and women's junior 7.5k.

The men's 5k saw Dylan Gravley of Sun Devils Swimming storm to gold. The Las Vegas resident had to settle for bronze earlier in the competition at the 10k, but a 0:54:40 was good enough for gold this time around. Four minutes behind Gravely was Chip Wheelie Shoyat as he clinched silver, with Trey Dickey making it to the podium for bronze just three seconds after Shoyat.

The women's 5k at the Open Water National Championships was a closer knit competition, with the top three all finishing within a minute of each other.

Japan's Ichika Kajimoto took gold with a 0:59:05, with Ella Dyson and Claire Stuhlmacher taking second and third with a 0:59:19 and a 0:59:43 respectively. Caroline Benda was the only other swimmer in the race to dip under the hour mark, clocking a 0:59:49 and barely missing out on the podium.

Spots on the U.S Junior National team were at stake for the youngsters at the men's and women's junior 7.5k at the Open Water National Championships. The men’s junior race saw Colin Jacobs and Jackson Irwin finish on the top, with only five seconds separating the two swimmers. Three swimmers were tied at 1:28;37, with Will Siegel taking bronze but missing out on the national team.

The women's junior 7.5k at the Open Water National Championships saw Daisy Collins surge to the win well ahead of the rest of the pack, with Samantha Anderson and Makenna Sherman finishing within a second of each other to take silver and bronze.

Open Water National Championships 2024: Full results

Men's 5k Open Water National Championships Results

Dylan Gravley - 0:54:40 Chip Wheelie Shoyat - 0:54:54 Trey Dickey - 0:54:57 Taishin Minamide - 0:55:24 Gaku Watanabe - 0:55:25 Connor Fry - 0:55:26 Charles Schreiner -0:57:12 Jacob Hamlin - 0:57:17 Evan Witte - 0:57:18 Finn Holdredge - 0:57:18 Henry Shoemaker - 0:57:19 Tomas Chocholaty - 0:57:23 Ryan Turner - 0:57:26 Ben Pritchard - 0:57:27 Jackson Scheiber - 0:57:29 Nathan Ramey - 0:57:31 Knut Robinson - 0:57:56 Kjell Cady - 0:58:58 Cooper Nicholson - 0:58:59 Andres Bodington - 0:59:31 William Mullen - 1:00:40 Landon Egeland - 1:03:17

Women's 5k Open Water National Championships Results

Ichika Kajimoto - 0:59:05 Ella Dyson - 0:59:19 Claire Stuhlmacher - 0:59:43 Caroline Benda - 0:59:49 Izzy Wilson - 1:01:46 Cameron Daniell - 1:02:15 Milla Ruthven - 1:02:17 Shannon Campbell - 1:02:31 Morgan Cady - 1:02:35 Tatum Janning - 1:02:37 Amelia Kane - 1:02:38 Abigail Pope - 1:02:47 Vivi Criscione - 1:02:50

Men's Juniors Open Water 7.5k National Championships Results

Colin Jacobs - 1:28:23 Jackson Irwin - 1:28:28 Will Siegel - 1:28:37 Whitaker Steward - 1:28:37 Zach Tower - 1:28:37 Cooper Zakorchemny - 1:28:42 logan Martin - 1:28:50 Sam Marsteiner - 1:29:04 Kohl Hanes - 1:29:09 Dillon Brigman - 1:29:13 Aj Adams - 1:29:13 Paul Mullen - 1:29:15 Kannen Crossland - 1:29:15 Patrick O'Hagan - 1:29:18 Caleb Kattau - 1:29:20 Alex Nguyen - 1:29:27 Allen Gyang - 1:30:45 Kenny Meyer - 1:30:46 Max Stewart - 1:31:05 lan Platts-Mills - 1:31:31 Max Spory - 1:31:36 Seth Hyde - 1:32:45 Christopher Gregg - 1:32:56 Tyler Barritt - 1:33:01 Rylan Sepulveda - 1:33:08 Holden Short - 1:33:37 Nicolas Aldana Huelga - 1:35:26 Gavin Buckley - 1:36:01 Eli Nelson - 1:36:47 Alex Gonzalez - 1:37:00 Jack Culberson - 1:38:47

Women's Juniors Open Water 7.5k National Championships Results

Daisy Collins - 1:35:31 Samantha Anderson - 1:35:40 Makenna Sherman - 1:35:41 Lolly Milbaum - 1:35:42 Karrington Hansen - 1:35:44 Avery Luedke - 1:35:46 Sadie Davidoff - 1:36:08 Maria Webb - 1:36:35 Claire Monahan - 1:36:56 Abby Miller - 1:37:31 Cher Patrick - 1:37:42 Hazel Mouhidin - 1:38:59 Jane Wheeler - 1:39:10 Kaitlyn Latendresse - 1:39:20 Alex Fox - 1:39:28 Isabel Wolk - 1:39:31 Ridley Hagerman - 1:39:32 Lexi Cook - 1:39:36 Kali Rankin Zelada - 1:39:39 Riley Christensen - 1:40:13 Lilliana Krstolic - 1:40:15 Sofie Vanyo - 1:41:57 Pema Anain - 1:41:58 Tallaby Riddle - 1:42:11 Nicole Shanks - 1:42:13 Gabi Aegerter - 1:44:22 Peyton Kerby - 1:47:45

David Gravely on his Open Water National Championships victory

Speaking to USA Swimming after his victory in the men's 5k at the Open Water National Championships, David Gravely expressed his happiness at having stormed to the top of the podium. He stared that while it was planned to drop to the midfield a couple of times, he was happy that he could push through to get to the win.

“The race was good. Some guys were pushing the pace and taking charge, and I like to see that. I was behind a couple of times and had to really charge and make up some ground, which wasn't part of the plan. I got it done, finished first, and filled the shoes that my brother (Brennan, former U.S. National Team member) left for me. I’m happy about that and it was a wonderful day for open water racing.”

Gravely is a junior at the Arizona State University, and swims for the Sun Devils on the collegiate circuit. He is the owner o three junior national standards and has given multiple impressive performances as part of the ASU team.