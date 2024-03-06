Oscar Olea case: Everything to know about Key Biscayne gymnastics coach who is accused of sexually assaulting his students

Key Biscayne gymnastics coach Oscar Olea was arrested on February 28, 2024, for sexually assaulting his students over a decade ago. He has now been denied bond in his first appearance at the Miami-Dade court on Thursday.

Recently, a long list of shocking social media messages exchanged between Olea and the alleged victims was also revealed.

An affidavit that was recently obtained by NBC6 read that one of the victims, now in her 30s, told the detectives that when she was 14, Olea befriended her by calling himself her big brother.

Another victim, now in her 20s, revealed that Oscar Olea abused her at the age of 14 after initially befriending her and portraying himself as a father, older brother, and friend figure.

Another victim stated that Olea took advantage of her during her rough patch in life, when she was bullied and her parents were going through a divorce, by making her feel loved and valued. Some of the other evidence showed Olea asking for nude pictures. Besides, he also sent another victim a picture of him kissing another minor.

In one of the pieces of evidence produced, a minor was seen telling Oscar Olea that she might be pregnant. To which, he responded that she had to take a test and if she was pregnant, he would take her to an abortion clinic.

Additionally, the records also highlighted how the coach gave private lessons to a victim at the American Gymster in Key Biscayne and drove her to another gym in Coral Gables to allegedly molest her.

Another person from NBC6 spoke with a woman after Olea’s arrest where she revealed that although Oscar Olea was a good coach, she found him being way too friendly with the girls.

There were other victims, one of whom claimed that besides victimizing her at the gym, his car, and his mother's apartment, he also tried to gain her mother's trust. Another mentioned that he warned her to not mention anything about their relationship to her parents.

Investigations related to coach Oscar Olea held

The Miami Herald held an investigation a few weeks before the alleged victims of the gymnastics coach Oscar Olea reported about him. Reports of these were also delivered to the Key Biscayne Police Department.

Out of these five, three are now adults but went through the assault when they were students. One of the victims alleged that she was sexually assaulted at least ten times when he was giving her private gymnastics lessons. Another victim stated that her mother went to report that her daughter has been raped at the age of 17.

It all started back in September 2023 when a mother posted on Nextdoor, the hyperlocal social networking service for neighborhoods, that her 7-year-old daughter’s gymnast coach made some inappropriate comments about her in Spanish.

Then, other Key Biscayne parents started questioning their kids about Oscar Olea's behavior. This led to the beginning of the investigation by the Key Biscayne Police Department with the assistance of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office.