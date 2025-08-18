OSU Cowgirl Wrestling to welcome legendary coach in upcoming season

The legendary coach John Smith recently returned to coaching, at the OSU Cowgirl Wrestling as a volunteer assistant. This move came after more than a year of his retirement as the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ coach. The Olympic medalist joined the Oklahoma State Cowboys as head coach in 1992. Coach Smith led the boys' squad to the NCAA titles five times, including in 1994, 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2006. He produced 33 NCAA individual champions. He will join former OSU All-American Izzak Olejnik, who serves as the head coach for the OSU Cowgirl Wrestling squad. The Oklahoma State Women's Wrestling announced the news on Sunday while penning a heartwarming welcome message:&quot;Cowgirl Wrestling is proud to welcome John Smith as our new Volunteer Assistant Coach. One of the most accomplished figures in wrestling history, Coach Smith brings unmatched experience, knowledge, and passion to our program.&quot;Coach Smith also led the Oklahoma State Cowboys to 21 team conference tournament championships, two Big 12 regular season titles, and 132 individual conference titles. He received the honor of being the National Wrestling Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1994 and 2003. He announced his retirement from the Cowboys squad on April 11, 2024, after which Tokyo Olympics gold medalist David Taylor was appointed as his successor. Legendary coach John Smith's achievements at the OSU Cowboys squad and at international stageFormer coach John Smith of the OSU Cowboys during the NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Getty Images)Along with a legendary coaching career, John Smith enjoyed a successful run at the Oklahoma State Cowboys as a collegiate athlete. He registered a 152-8-2 record at the program. Oklahoma State's alma mater clinched two NCAA Championship titles in 1987 and 1988 in the 134 lbs category. He also won a silver medal at the NCAA Championships in the 134 lbs category in 1985. As a former wrestler in the program, his profile includes All-America selections in 1985, 1987, and 1988, and the NCAA Outstanding Wrestler award in 1987. The former wrestler also made his name on the international stage, which includes two Olympic gold medals in the 62 kg men's freestyle category, secured at the 1988 Seoul and 1992 Barcelona editions. Coach Smith also won the world championships six times, in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, and 1992, two Pan American Games gold medals in 1987 and 1991, and two Goodwill Games gold medals, which he won in 1986 and 1990.