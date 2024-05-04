Oxy Invitational 2024: Top entries ft. Michael Norman, Dalilah Muhammad

The Oxy Invitational 2024 is scheduled to take place on May 4, Saturday at the Occidental College at Jack Kemp Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The tournament will provide the NCAA Division III athletes with a last opportunity to qualify.

Track events like 100m, 200m, 400m, 110m/100m hurdles, 800m, 400m hurdles, 3000m steeplechase, 1500m, 5000m, 10000m, and field events like shot put, discus throw, pole vault, and hammer throw events are also scheduled to be held.

Besides this, some of the elite athletes who are Olympic and World Championships medalists will be competing at the Oxy Invitational 2024. With this, let’s look at the top athletes to watch out for at the tournament.

Top Entries from the 2024 Oxy Invitational

#1 Michael Norman

MIchael Norman poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 400m Final at the World Championships. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

The two-time world champion Michael Norman has been listed to compete in the men’s 400m dash event at the 2024 Oxy Invitational. He was earlier set to open his season at the Mt. SAC Relays but later withdrew from the competition.

The Olympic gold medalist in the 4x400m relay event will look for an impressive performance at the tournament scheduled on May 4th to secure a berth for himself in his second consecutive Summer Games. Norman finished fifth in the finals of the men’s 400m dash with a time of 44.31 seconds in Tokyo.

#2 Dalilah Muhammad

Dalilah Muhammad competes in the Women's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Dalilah Muhammad is another prominent athlete who will be competing at the 2024 Oxy Invitational in the women’s 400m in a bid to represent the USA in her third successive Olympics. Throughout her career, she has bagged three Olympic medals, including two gold, and five World Athletics Championships medals.

#3 Briana Williams

Briana Williams at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Briana Williams of Jamaica will be one of the athletes to watch out for in the star-studded women’s 100m and 200m lineup at the 2024 Oxy Invitational. Williams represented Jamaica at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, where she was a key member of the 4x100m event, alongside Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson, who won gold in a national time of 41.02s.

#4 Keni Harrison

Kendra Harrison reacts after competing in the Women's 100m Hurdles Final at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Keni Harrison, also known as Kendra Harrison, will feature in the women’s 100m dash at the Oxy Invite. She competed for the USA in the 100m hurdles where she had an outstanding run, winning the silver medal with a time of 12.52s.

#5 Jenna Prandini

Jenna Prandini in the Women's 4x100m Relay Final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jenna Prandini, who was a part of the USA’s silver medal win in the women’s 4x100m relay, will look to impress in the 100m as she comprises the strong field at the Oxy Invite. Prandini’s other accomplishments include winning two World Championships medals in the relay events.

#6 Jasmine Jones

The 2019 Pan-American U20 champion Jasmine Jones will be competing in the 110m hurdles and 400m hurdles at the Oxy Invitational. She (7.78) finished in the second position in the 60m hurdles at the 2024 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, only behind Tia Jones (7.68).