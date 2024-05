Pac-12 Track and Field Championships 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch, and more

The Pac-12 Track and Field Championships is scheduled to be held at the Potts Field in Colorado between May 10 and 12. Twelve high-profile teams from the Pac-12 Conference of the United States will participate in the tournament.

The University of Oregon and Washington State University will be looking to defend their women's and men's titles, respectively. However, they will face some tough competition from Stanford University and the University of California, Los Angeles.

With the Pac-12 tournament just a handful of days away, the schedule for the tournament is out. Let's have a look.

Pac-12 Track and Field Championships 2024: Schedule and Order of events

University of Oregon team at the Pac-12 meer

Here is the complete schedule of the 2024 edition of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships:

May 10 (Friday):

11 AM ET- Women's 100m Hurdles Heptathlon

12:10 PM ET- Men's 100m Decathlon

3:45 PM ET- Women's 200m Heptathlon

3:55 PM ET- National Anthem Ceremony

4:00 PM ET- Women's 1500m Prelims

4:20 PM ET- Men's 1500m Prelims

4:35 PM ET- Women's 200m Prelims

4:50 PM ET- Men's 200m Prelims

5:05 PM ET- Women's 400m Hurdles Prelims

5:20 PM ET- Men's 400m Hurdles Prelims

5:35 PM ET- Men's 400m Prelims

5:50 PM ET- Women's 10,000m Finals

6:30 PM ET- Men's 10,000m Finals

11:00 AM ET- Women's Javelin Finals

2:00 PM ET- Men's Javelin Finals

3:30 PM ET- Women's Long Jump Finals

3:45 PM ET- Men's Long Jump Finals

4:05 PM ET- Women's Hammer Throw Finals

May 11 (Saturday):

11:30 AM ET- Men's 110m Hurdles Decathlon

2:50 PM ET- National Anthem Ceremony

3:00 PM ET- Women's 110m Hurdles Prelims

3:15 PM ET- Men's 110m Hurdles Prelims

3:30 PM ET- Women's 400m Prelims

3:45 PM ET- Men's 400m Prelims

4:00 PM ET- Women's 800m Heptathlon

4:15 PM ET- Women's 100m Prelims

4:30 PM ET- Men's 100m Prelims

4:45 PM ET- Women's 800m Prelims

5:00 PM ET- Men's 800m Prelims

5:20 PM ET- Women's 3000m Steeplechase Finals

5:40 PM ET- Men's 3000m Steeplechase Finals

6:00 PM ET- Men's 1500m Decathlon

May 12 (Sunday):

12:50 PM ET- National Anthem Ceremony

1:00 PM ET- Women's 4*100m Relay Finals

1:10 PM ET- Men's 4*100m Relay Finals

1:20 PM ET- Women's 1500m Finals

1:30 PM ET- Men's 1500m Finals

1:40 PM ET- Women's 100m Hurdles Finals

1:47 PM ET- Men's 100m Hurdles Finals

1:55 PM ET- Women's 400m Finals

2:00 PM ET- Men's 400m Finals

2:10 PM ET- Men's 100m Finals

2:15 PM ET- Women's 800m Finals

2:22 PM ET- Men's 800m Finals

2:30 PM ET- Women's 400m Hurdles Finals

2:37 PM ET- Men's 400m Hurdles Finals

2:45 PM ET- Women's 200m Finals

2:50 PM ET- Men's 200m Finals

3:00 PM ET- Women's 5000m Finals

3:25 PM ET- Men's 5000m Finals

3:55 PM ET- Women's 4*400m Relay Finals

4:10 PM ET- Men's 4*400m Relay Finals

4:30 PM ET- Awards Presentation

Pac-12 Track and Field Championships: Where to Watch

Micah Williams for Oregon during Pac-12 meet

All the events from the 2024 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships will be live-streamed on the Pac-12 Network.