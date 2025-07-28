Paige Bueckers has fan moment with Usain Bolt as legendary Jamaican athlete makes special appearance at WNBA game

WNBA player Paige Bueckers had a fan moment with none other than sprinting legend Usain Bolt ahead of her WNBA game against the Las Vegas Aces. Bueckers plays as a point guard for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.The official X account [previously Twitter] of Dallas Wings posted a photo of Bolt with Bueckers. They also posted a video of the two players having a chat, as Bueckers managed to get Bolt's autograph on her jersey.Bolt also attended the match between Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces, which was won by the latter with a margin of 106-80. The Instagram page of the WNBA posted a video of his visit, captioning the same as,&quot;🚨@usainbolt pulled up to the W 🚨 The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is in the building at College Park Center for Aces vs Wings.&quot;Usain Bolt had previously visited New York alongside his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett. Bolt decided to carry Bennett's luggage at the airport, which left her gushing. The latter shared a clip of the same on her Instagram story, praising Bolt for this chivalrous gesture.When Usain Bolt opened up on young talents receiving paychecks early in their careerUsain Bolt talks about young athletes receiving early payment [Image Source: Getty]Usain Bolt once shared his thoughts about young athletes receiving paychecks early in their careers and the impact of the same. In an interview with NBC Sports in 2017, the Jamaican sprinting sensation remarked,“When I started track and field you didn’t get paid a lot when you just came out of high school. Now when you have young talent, they get paid so early that a lot of them just lose their way real quick.&quot;In another interview with CNBC, Bolt provided a solution for saving money. The former Jamaican sprinter revealed that athletes should always put away a part of their income directly into their savings, and then spend the rest as they wish to. In his words,“When I started coming up, I spent a little bit more than I wanted to. I have to give credit to my team. They’ve really helped me to understand how to save. Then you can spend the rest and pay bills. I tell people if you make $10, save $6, and then you can figure out what to do with the rest.&quot;Usain Bolt will be visiting India on a multi-city tour around the end of September. This will be the Olympic champion sprinter's second tour to India after his maiden tour in 2014.