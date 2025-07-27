Usain Bolt's chilvalrous gesture for girlfriend Kasi Bennett at the airport leaves her gushing

Usain Bolt once again won hearts with his latest gesture at the airport. The Olympic champion sprinter recently took a trip to the New York City alongside his lawyer girlfriend Kasi Bennett.

Bolt decided to carry Bennett's luggage for her, which left her gushing. Bennett uploaded a short snap of the same on her Instagram story as well. Bennett captioned the Instagram story as,

"Not a single brain cell used in this flight. My My. Got it covered @usainbolt"



Bennett had previously penned an affectionate message for Bolt on the occasion of Father's Day on her Instagram profile, terming him 'Superman' for their children. She wrote,

"Happy Father’s Day my baby ❤️❤️❤️ One day isn’t enough to highlight how amazing you are in your role as a dad. You are love, discipline and protection personified. There is truly no greater joy than watching our kids light up around you. We love you our Superman."

Usain Bolt has been in a longtime relationship with Kasi Bennett. The two have been in a relationship with each other for more than a decade, and have three children together.

When Usain Bolt spoke about his kids' prospective careers



Usain Bolt once opened up about the prospective careers of his children. In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine in 2021, the Jamaican sprinting legend maintained that he wouldn't like to impose his thoughts on his children.

"I'm sure they're going to be tall; I can tell. When they get their checkup, they're like, 'Wow. They're really growing. They're going to be tall.' So, I know that much, but for me, anything they want to do, I'm just going to support them," the proud dad says. "That's always a key thing: just support your child in whatever they want to do. So if they don't want to run, if they don't want to do sports, I'm okay with it," Bolt said.

Bolt further added,

"It would be wonderful to sit in the stands and watch any one of them just to compete. That's a high level, and even to win, it would be a dream come true. But as I said, I won't pressure. I won't pressure, but it would be a great experience as a dad, as an Olympian, to watch your kid as an Olympian, running with the Olympians."

Usain Bolt was blessed with a daughter, Olympia Lightning in 2020. However, the celebrations doubled when his girlfriend Kasi Bennett gave birth to twin boys a year later, in June 2021. Bolt later named the twins as Thunder and Saint Leo.

