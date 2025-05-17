Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett makes feelings known with loving Mother's Day celebration highlights

Usain Bolt’s long-time partner, Kasi Bennett, shared a glimpse of their Mother’s Day celebration on Instagram. The couple has been dating since 2013.

Bolt and Bennett enjoyed a cosy evening with a city view, likely from a rooftop. There were white roses, candles, red wine, and a well-plated sushi spread on the table. Bennett captioned the post:

“My everything. The Perfect Mother’s Day”

Usain Bolt posted a collage of Bennett and their kids on Instagram on Mother's Day with the caption:

"Happy Mother's Day to the epitome of a super mom, @kasi.b."

Bolt also sent a bouquet to Bennett’s parents on Mother’s Day. Bolt and Bennett, both from Jamaica, made their relationship public during the 2016 Olympics. They share three children: daughter Olympia, born in 2020, and twin sons Thunder and Saint Leo, born in 2021.

When Usain Bolt spoke about his kids' prospective careers

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards in Madrid - Source: Getty

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is the world record holder in both 100m and 200m. He made his Olympic debut in 2004 and completed the triple-triple by winning gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at three consecutive Olympics: Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. Later, one gold medal was returned due to teammates' doping violations.

Since retiring from sport in 2017, Bolt has enjoyed time with his family. He often shares snaps on Instagram of playing with Legos or celebrating holidays with family. Bolt’s father, Wellesley, passed away in March 2025.

In an interview with People magazine in 2021, Bolt spoke about parenting, saying he doesn't want to pressure his children to follow in his footsteps.

"I'm sure they're going to be tall; I can tell. When they get their checkup, they're like, 'Wow. They're really growing. They're going to be tall.' So, I know that much, but for me, anything they want to do, I'm just going to support them," the proud dad says. "That's always a key thing: just support your child in whatever they want to do. So if they don't want to run, if they don't want to do sports, I'm okay with it," he said.

But Bolt did add that he would love to see them become athletes, saying:

"It would be wonderful to sit in the stands and watch any one of them just to compete. That's a high level, and even to win, it would be a dream come true. But as I said, I won't pressure. I won't pressure, but it would be a great experience as a dad, as an Olympian, to watch your kid as an Olympian, running with the Olympians."

Bolt is the only athlete ever to win the 100m and 200m in three consecutive Olympic cycles.

