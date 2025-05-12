Usain Bolt makes partner Kasi Bennett emotional with a special Mother's Day surprise

Usain Bolt made his partner Kasi Bennett emotional with a special surprise. The Jamaican legend sensation uniquely celebrated Mother's Day with his family, including his partner Bennett and his children.

Bolt wished his mother on Mother's Day through Instagram story. However, he also arranged a bouquet for Bennett's parents. Bennett uploaded a video of the same on her Instagram profile and wrote in the caption:

"Baby never misses 🥺❤️"

Bennett also shared Bolt's Instagram story about her and their children on Mother's Day. Bolt had written in the caption of the Instagram story:

"Happy Mother's Day to the epitome of a super mom @kasi.b"

Screengrab of Kasi Bennett's Instagram stories [Image Source: Kasi Bennett's Instagram]

Bolt had previously visited the Ricky Martin Prep School Invitational to cheer for his godson, NJJ Walker. Walker is not only a skilled athlete but also a brilliant football player.

For the unversed, Usain Bolt has been in a long-term relationship with Kasi Bennett since 2014. The couple gave birth to a girl, Olympia, in 2020, and twins Thunder and Saint Leo in 2021.

Usain Bolt reflects on his financial struggles

Usain Bolt gets candid about his financial struggles [Image Source: Getty]

Usain Bolt has achieved almost everything possible in track and field. But he couldn't come to terms with his financial struggles and the lack of financial support in Jamaica, compared to the other countries.

In an interview with The Fix, the Jamaican sprinting sensation mentioned his thoughts on moving abroad and why he stayed loyal to Jamaica despite his struggles.

"I'm still Jamaican. Let me explain something. If I had switched to any other country, I would have made way more money. If Great Britain, any other country like the top country that competes, makes way more money. Because the country have to pay him for Great Britain," he said.

In the same interview, Bolt also wondered whether his contributions to Jamaica were fully appreciated. For him, financial success in sports was not just about talent, but also branding and national support.

Usain Bolt made his international debut in 2001. Despite a wobbly start at the 2004 Athens Olympics, the Jamaican sprinter became one of the most undisputed legends in modern track and field.

