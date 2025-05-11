Usain Bolt drops 3-word message as his Godson follows his footsteps to win multiple school races

Former sprinting sensation Usain Bolt came out to cheer his godson as the latter followed into his footsteps at a prep school event. The former Olympic champion made a guest appearance at the Ricky Martin Prep School Invitational Track and Field Event.

Bolt had come to witness his godson NJJ Walker, who won multiple medals in several athletic events at the Ricky Martin Prep School Invitational held at Kingston in Jamaica, in action. An excited Bolt shared a photo with NJJ on his Instagram profile with the following caption,

"Greatness (I AM)"

NJJ Walker is also a skilled footballer, who trains at the Ballaza Football Academy. Bolt shared a video of his impressive skills on his Instagram profile in December 2024, as he wrote in the caption,

"god son got skills ✨💫 #NJJ #Ballaz"

In other news, Bolt recently shared birthday wishes for his two sons, Thunder and Saint Leo. The Jamaican sprinting sensation wrote on his Instagram profile,

"Wishing our boys a Happy Birthday. #Thunder #Saint 🎁🎈🎉🎊🎂"

Thunder and Saint Leo are twins who were born to Usain Bolt and his longtime partner, Kasi Bennett, in 2021.

Usain Bolt shares his opinion about his kids' careers

Usain Bolt talks about the future of his kids [Image Source : Getty]

Jamaican sprinting sensation Usain Bolt is blessed with three kids : one daughter and two sons. In a 2021 interview with the PEOPLE magazine, the former Olympic champion opened up about the future of his young kids.

Bolt is not keen on imposing his wishes on his young children. In his words,

"I'm sure they're going to be tall, I can tell. When they get their checkup, they're like, 'Wow. They're really growing. They're going to be tall.' So, I know that much, but for me, anything they want to do, I'm just going to support them. That's always a key thing: Just support your child in whatever they want to do. So if they don't want to run, if they don't want to do sports, I'm okay with it."

Usain Bolt has been extremely devoted towards his family, be it his parents Jennifer and Wellesley, or his partner, Kasi Bennett. The Jamaican sprinting sensation recently honored the contributions of his deceased father in the funeral service organized for him. Bolt dropped a four word reaction for his mother Jennifer on his Instagram profile as he wrote,

"Mom I got you."

Usain Bolt's father Wellesley had passed away in March 2025 after battling illness for a long time in the hospital.

