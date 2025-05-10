Usain Bolt shares heartfelt birthday wishes to his twin sons Thunder and Saint Leo on their 4th birthday

Former Jamaican track athlete Usain Bolt recently shared birthday wishes for his twin sons, Thunder and Saint Leo. Thunder and Saint Leo were born in 2021 to the Jamaican and his partner Kesi Bannett and turned four on Friday (May 9).

Besides his two sons, Bolt also has a daughter, Olympia, who is a year older than her brothers. The athlete is frequently seen spending time with his children, especially during festivities such as Christmas.

On the special occasion of her twin sons' 4th birthday, Bolt shared a picture of them on his Instagram account, where they can be seen wearing matching Superman t-shirts. The 8-time Olympic gold medalist further wrote in his caption:

Trending

"Wishing our boys a Happy Birthday. #Thunder #Saint 🎁🎈🎉🎊🎂"

Usain Bolt recently faced a tough time in his family as his father, Wellesley, passed away just a month ago. The former Jamaican sprinter also arranged a ceremony a few days back in memory of his late father.

Usain Bolt shares his thoughts on the two sides of being famous

Usain Bolt (Image via: Getty)

Usain Bolt recently made his feelings clear about the pros and cons of being a famous athlete. Bolt, with his immense success across his track career, was a part of The Times' 100 Most Influential People list in 2016.

Speaking on the Go Wild Podcast, Bolt shared that one of the difficult things about being famous is the unwanted attention that he gets in places where he just wants to be a family person and spend time with his children. He said:

"I think being famous, it's tough, but it's also the best thing because at times it's hard just to be a dad because when I take my kids out to the park and some people are like, oh there's Usain, it's tough because you now you really want to be a dad and be a family guy and do stuff with just your kids and to enjoy...Then at times when it spins where you might end up somewhere where you weren't planning to go." (15:38 onwards)

During the conversation, Bolt gave an example of a football match and remarked that being famous helps you get into such games, even if he doesn't have a pre-planned schedule, which he termed as an advantage.

