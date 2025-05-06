Usain Bolt shares 4-word heartfelt message for mother Jennifer after father's passing

Former Jamaican track athlete, Usain Bolt, shared recent glimpses with her mother, Jennifer. This comes just after the athlete carried out a funeral ceremony for his late father, Wellesley, who passed away in March at the age of 68 due to a prolonged illness.

Ad

Several members from the Jamaican administrative board, such as the Prime Minister and Deputy Minister, were present at this ceremony to offer their condolences to Bolt, one of the greatest icons of their nation. Bolt and his mother too shared a very candid yet emotional moment during the ceremony and a glimpse of it was recently shared by the former.

Bolt posted a picture with his mother on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, where the former athlete can be seen sitting beside his mother in a black suit. He added a heartfelt 4-word caption in his post stating:

Ad

Trending

"Mom I got you"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 8-time Olympic gold medalist was very close to his mother and had also termed being with her as one of the main reasons for not joining a foreign university during his initial years.

Usain Bolt shares his perspective on dealing with pressure from a young age

Usain Bolt (Image via: Getty)

Usain Bolt shed light on the way he handled pressure from a young age, especially after being looked on as one of the most talented track prodigies from Jamaica. As a junior athlete, Bolt got his hands on several medals in tournaments such as the Junior Worlds and U17 CAC Championships.

Ad

Speaking in a recent interview, the Jamaican said that he had learned to deal with pressure from a very young age, especially after learning that the opinion of the masses towards him depends on his on track performances. He further said (via Puma's Go Wild Podcast, 9:28 onwards):

"I think I learned so early to not so much pressure on myself. I remember after I won World Juniors, the next year I got injured so I didn't do that well and people were like, oh look at this now, what's happening? Then starting the Olympic year in 0'4, I started good and they were like he's looking good again. I figured out that if I do good, they're gonna love me, if I do bad, it's going to be an issue. So I was like, why do I focus on what they are saying?"

Ad

During the conversation, Usain Bolt also remarked that the learning he had in his junior years, helped him immensely during his senior years as he focused more on performing on the track, irrespective of the opinions of people.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More