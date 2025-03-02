Usain Bolt gushes over his girlfriend Kasi Bennett as she flaunts glammed-up looks

Usain Bolt gushed over his girlfriend Kasi Bennett, who posed for the camera in glammed-up looks. Bolt and Bennett have been together for years but haven't tied the knot yet.

Ad

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett started dating in 2013 but kept their relationship under wraps until the 2016 Summer Games. Bolt wanted to keep her from media scrutiny as the partner of the world's fastest man in history. Although they haven't talked about marriage, the couple shares three children - Olympia Lightning Bolt - born in 2020, and twin sons, Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt, born in 2021.

Besides parenting, the couple often express love for each other through social media posts. Recently, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist shared a glammed-up look of his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, who sported a sleek hairstyle, shimmery make-up, and a white top.

Ad

Trending

"BABY GUUUUUURL," he captioned.

Ad

In a 2016 interview, Bolt shared that he wants a relationship like his parents, Wellesley and Jennifer Bolt, who waited for a decade before marrying.

"I want to be like that, I want to have what my parents have. I want to take my time to make sure everything is perfect," he said.

Bolt broke the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay world records to become the most decorated track and field athlete of all time. His resume also includes BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year, Track and Field Athlete of the Year, and IAAF World Athlete of the Year among other laurels.

Ad

Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett recently expressed her anticipation while the former Olympian engaged in his new hobby

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt retired from track and field eight years ago but has been a constant in the sporting domain. However, the multiple world record holder recently developed a passion for Legos, building several things during off time. In a story posted by his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, the 38-year-old was seen engaged in the activity.

Ad

"I actually can't wait to see this one @usainbolt," her caption read.

The track legend also helps Bennett with shopping, the latter once revealed. He was seen putting shopping bags inside the car while smiling awkwardly at his girlfriend's camera.

"This was just the first bag drop to the car @usainbolt. One thing, babe gonna buy EVERYTHING in 45 mins," she wrote.

Ad

She further teased and asked:

"How many bags you have sir?"

Bolt and Bennett often bring their kids to the social media spotlight. The family steps out for fun days, celebrates holidays in matching outfits, and engages in at-home playtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback