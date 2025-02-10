"Parents" - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray makes feelings known as she attends Super Bowl with Isaac Rochell and wife Allison Kucharczyk

Harper Murray was in attendance at Super Bowl 59 and posed for a picture with Isaac Richell and his wife Allison Kucharczyk. The outside hitter is in her off-season and recently started her junior year at the University of Nebraska.

Murray shared a glimpse of her trip to New Orleans in an Instagram story on Sunday, where she was spotted rocking an all-black outfit. She posed for a picture in between the former NFL player and his wife, and expressing her love for them, she wrote:

"my parents 😭😭 love u guys @isaacrochell @allisonkuch"

Murray also enjoyed Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show and shared a few clips of his performance on her story.

Trending

Harper Murray's Instagram stories

The 19-year-old played a crucial role in Nebraska volleyball's run to the NCAA Final Four last season. She recorded an impressive 411 kills and was named the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player

Murray is expected to move into the leadership role next season after the departure of their senior players Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez.

"Like I said earlier, the leadership side of things is going to be big for us. Merritt and Lexi are leaving, and we're going to need people to step up, and that's something I hope to step into," she said.

Nebraska Volleyball also bid farewell to head coach John Cook last month, and former husker Dani Busboom-Kelly has now replaced him.

"I just burst out in tears" - Harper Murray on John Cook's retirement

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Harper Murray in action (Source: Getty)

Harper Murray and former Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook are known to share a close bond. While Cook's retirement announcement surprised many, Murray was left shocked by it before bursting into tears.

Speaking about the moment she realized the reality of the situation, the outside hitter said in a press conference:

"Honestly, like I can't lie like when he asked me to come to meet I was mad at him for making me come to the gym on my off day and I just sat in his office and I had never seen that look on his face, I thought something bad had happened and he had to be the one to tell me and obviously he ended up telling me that he was retiring,"

"I just burst out in tears and honestly, he has done a lot of things for me and honestly, I was in shock, I think, I process things pretty fast," she said.

Murray expressed confidence in Dani Busboom-Kelly and was hopeful of their chances of winning the national title in Cook's absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback