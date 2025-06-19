Paris Diamond League 2025: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming, athletes to watch ft. Rai Benjamin, Katie Moon

The Paris Diamond League 2025 is set to get underway on Friday, June 20, making it the eighth meeting of the 2025 Diamond League season. A host of stars are set to compete in France such as Team USA's Grant Holloway, who will be competing in the Men's 110m hurdles and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra who will be competing in the men's javelin. Here is how to watch the meeting, schedule, order of events and more:

How to watch the Paris Diamond League 2025

The Paris Diamond League 2025 will be broadcast exclusively on FloTrack, FloSports and the FloSports app with coverage beginning at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. There will also be a livestream that will run on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel, however that will not be accessible in all territories.

Schedule and order of events at Paris Diamond League 2025

Valarie Allman will be competing in Paris - Source: Getty

Here is the full schedule and order of events for the Paris Diamond League 2025 (All times Eastern):

1:50 p.m. - Men's Triple Jump

2:05 p.m. - Women's Pole Vault

2:10 p.m. - Women's Discus Throw

2:30 p.m. - Men's 110m Hurdles Heat A

2:38 p.m. - Men's 110m Hurdles Heat B

3:04 p.m. - Men's 400m Hurdles

3:06 p.m. - Women's High Jump

3:15 p.m. - Men's 800m

3:23 p.m. - Women's 3000m Steeplechase

3:42 p.m. - Men's Javelin Throw

3:43 p.m. - Men's 110m Hurdles

3:51 p.m. - Women's 400m

4:08 p.m. - Women's 200m

4:20 p.m. - Women's 100m Hurdles

4:27 p.m. - Men's 5000m

4:50 p.m. - Women's 1500m

Athletes to watch out for at Paris Diamond League 2025

Rai Benjamin will be competing in the Paris Diamond League - Source: Getty

Katie Moon will be competing in the women's pole vault event, looking to continue her good run of form in the 2025 Diamond League season. Moon has already managed to win a meeting in Rabat and also finished second in Doha.

USA's Grant Holloway will be competing in France with the track star winning multiple Olympic and World Championship medals, however he has had a very underwhelming Diamond League season so far. Holloway finished 10th in Xiamen and had to withdraw from the next two meets due to injury, and will be looking to put things right in Paris.

Rai Benjamin will be running in the Men's 400m hurdles, looking to win yet another Diamond League race this season to continue his undefeated streak in the event. Benjamin competed in the Stockholm Diamond League where he managed to win by recording a time of 46.54 seconds, making it the 10th fastest time in history for the event.

