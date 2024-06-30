"Paris, little girl’s dream come true" - 3-time NCAA champ McKenzie Long reacts after qualifying for first Olympic Games at U.S. Olympic Trials

American sprinter McKenzie Long secured a berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women’s 200m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Long will make her Olympic debut at the Paris Olympics.

Long finished third in the 200m event in the U.S. Olympic Trials, clocking a time of 21.91s, trailing behind Gabby Thomas (21.81s) and Brittany Brown (21.90s). All three athletes secured qualification for the Paris Olympics by finishing in the top three at the Trials. Long was also impressive in the semis and heats, clocking times of 22.01 and 22.49s respectively.

After booking her spot in her first Olympics, McKenzie Long offered glimpses of her third-place finish on Instagram and celebrated her victory, stating:

“Mckenzie Long OLY 💙 Paris, little girl’s dream come true..”

The 23-year-old also competed in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials where she registered times of 10.94s and 11.15s in the heats and semi-finals. However, her time in the semis didn’t qualify her to the finals of the competition.

A look into McKenzie Long’s 2024 season

McKenzie Long competes in the first round of the women's 200 meters on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

McKenzie Long opened her 2024 campaign by participating in indoor events in the 60m at the Razorback Invitational, Tyson Invitational, and the SEC Indoor Championships. The former Ole Miss track sensation then began her outdoor season by featuring in the Battle on the Bayou in the 100m where she placed third in a time of 10.89s and competed in the 4x100m relay event.

Long won the SEC Indoor Championships in the 200m short track with a 22.60s effort and went on to place 2nd in the final two NCAA Division I Indoor Championships.

Representing the University of Mississippi, Long made headlines after winning three NCAA titles in the 100m (10.82s), 200m (21.83s), and as a member of the 4x100m squad (42.34s) at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships. With this, she became a three-time NCAA champion. Long had also clinched the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the 200m, registering a time of 22.03s.