Paris Olympics 2024: Jimmy Fallon and Mike Tirico part of team to host the NBC Closing Ceremony

Jimmy Fallon and Mike Tirico have been announced as part of the team that will be hosting the Paris Olympics 2024, as revealed by NBC Sports.

Earlier, during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 12, 2024, Tirico invited Fallon to join him for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. Fallon expressed his surprise after hearing the invitation but confirmed his participation at the event.

NBC Olympics & Paralympics shared the news regarding the hosts for the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Games 2024 on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, adding:

“The Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony just got even bigger! Jimmy Fallon, Mike Tirico, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Terry Gannon team up for an unforgettable Closing Ceremony celebration in Paris.”

While Tirico has prior experience of hosting the Olympics, Fallon will make his first appearance as a commentator for the Olympic Games. They will be joined by experienced sportscaster Terry Gannon, retired Olympic and World Championships gold medalist figure skater Tara Lipinski, and two-time Olympian and former competitive figure skater Johnny Weir.

Gannon, Lipinski, and Weir too served as the hosts of NBC's Closing Ceremony for the PyeongChang 2018, and Beijing 2022 Winter Games, and Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

NBC and Peacock will broadcast the live streaming for the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony from the country’s national stadium, Stade de France, on August 11, starting from 2 PM onwards ET. Meanwhile, the primetime coverage will commence at 7 PM ET/ PT on both platforms.

Who will host the NBC Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony?

Mike Tirico attends the Team USA Awards at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for USOC)

Mike Tirico will not only host the Closing Ceremony but also the Opening Ceremony of the Games for NBC’s Paris 2024 Games. He is one of the co-hosts for the event alongside American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson and retired football quarterback Peyton Manning.

This announcement was made by the trio during their appearance on The Tonight Show on March 12, 2024. Additionally, the hosts of “TODAY show” Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will also be members of the broadcast team for the Opening Ceremony.

For the Opening Ceremony, the live coverage will begin at noon ET on NBC and Peacock, while the primetime coverage starts at 7:30 PM ET/PT. The Spanish-language streaming will be available on Telemundo from 1:00 PM ET. The 2024 Summer Games will be starting on July 26 and will culminate on August 11, 2024.