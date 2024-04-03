Paris Olympics 2024 update: Adam Peaty qualifies after victory at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 after his victory in the 100m breaststroke discipline during the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships.

Peaty clinched the win in 57.94 seconds, his best since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The victory announced the Brit's return to form after a major break in his career due to mental health issues. After his victory in London, Peaty expressed his thought process during the event in an interview with the BBC. He said:

"There's still a lot to come there. This morning I was like, I'm actually so grateful for coming back here, and I didn't give up... we're coming back and I'm happy with that."

Peaty added:

"I woke up today and it was like, I'm blessed, I'm healthy, I've got good talent and I just want to race the best in the world. That's a good job to have. You've got to put it in perspective."

Peaty has had a good start to the season after clinching two bronze medals in the mixed 4x400m medley relay and the 100m breaststroke during the Doha Aquatics Championships in February. On the back of this form, the 29-year-old will eye a gold medal in Paris, especially in the breaststroke discipline.

However, Peaty will face a tough challenge from China's Qin Haiyang who was in red-hot form during the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka and won three breaststroke titles in the 50m, 100m, and 200m disciplines.

Adam Peaty: A sneak-peek into the Brit's career

Adam Peaty has been one of the most prominent swimmers in the world when it comes to breaststroke events. The 29-year-old has proved his mettle irrespective of the stage and the opponent.

Hailing from the St.Joseph High School in Uttoxeter, Peaty joined the Dove Valley Swimming Club at the age of nine. However, it was not before the City of Derby Swimming Club that former Olympian Melanie Marshall nurtured his talents and identified his proper body physique for a swimmer.

Across his career spanning more than a decade, the Uttoxeter native has won three Olympic gold (two medals in Tokyo and one in Rio) and two silver medals. Besides, Adam Peaty has also been the World Champion eight times and the European Champion sixteen times in his career.

He has also won four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games which makes him only the sixth British swimmer after David Wilkie, Rebecca Adlington, James Guy, Duncan Scott, and Tom Dean to win all four major international events namely the Olympics, World Championships, European Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

Moreover, Peaty was the first-ever swimmer to complete a 50m breaststroke race in less than 26 seconds.