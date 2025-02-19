Paris Olympics gold medalist Quincy Wilson makes his feelings known on being invited to Black History Month reception

Quincy Wilson opened up about being invited to the honorable Black History Month reception. He was given this honor because of his incredible performance at the Paris Olympics.

Wilson made history at the 2024 Summer Games by becoming the youngest male US track and field Olympian. He ran the first leg of the qualifying round of the 4x400m relay event as the team earned a third-place finish and secured a spot in the finals of the event.

Although Wilson did not run in the finals, his contributions resulted in Team USA clinching the gold after clocking a time of 2:54:43. Months after this incredible feat, the American was invited to the Black History Month Reception by Governor Wes Moore.

Later, via an Instagram Story shared on February 18, the 17-year-old athlete made his feelings known about this honorable invite by sharing a picture from the function. Sharing the frame with the Governer, Wilson expressed his gratitude for the honor and captioned the story:

"Thank you @govwesmoore for the invite to the Black History Month Reception."

Following a loss at the VA Showcase 2025, Quincy Wilson made a notable comeback in the 400m dash at the New Balance Grand Indoor Prix. He broke the high school record, clocking an impressive 45.66s against a highly competitive lineup.

Quincy Wilson opened up about losing at the Virginia Showcase 2025

Quincy Wilson was highly criticized for his loss in the Indoor 500m race at the VA Showcase 2025 to Andre Salvodon, who surpassed the national record to bag the victory. Following this, Wilson made a comeback at the New Balance Grand Prix, and at the post-match interview with FloTrack, he opened up about the lessons he learned from the setback at the VA Showcase 2025.

"I learned a lot of lessons coming into it but I just get to get more hungry, it made me more hungry. I just got to keep working and get hungry that's all," Quincy Wilson said (1:03 onwards).

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix was the first time the 17-year-old ran beside the pro athletes this season. Making his feelings known about this experience, he added:

"It felt great being in an environment, usually when I first started running, my heart started beating but now like you adjust and now like the other pros inviting me in."

In December last year, Quincy Wilson ran the second fastest 600m race in US high school history at the US Marine Corps Holiday Classic by clocking a time of 1:17.19.

