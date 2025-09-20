  • home icon
  "Patriotism is more than colors"- Amid hate Noah Lyles' fiance Junelle Bromfield pens emotional message describing allegiance for Jamaica

"Patriotism is more than colors"- Amid hate Noah Lyles' fiance Junelle Bromfield pens emotional message describing allegiance for Jamaica

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 20, 2025 01:52 GMT
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, Day 7 - Source: Getty
Junelle Bromfield turns emotional after talking about proving her allegiance to Jamaica [Image Source : Getty]

Noah Lyles' fiance and Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield recently turned emotional on his achievement at the World Championships in Tokyo. Lyles overcame the challenge from Kenny Bednarek and the reigning Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo to defend his 200m title at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Bromfield not only congratulated, but also expressed her frustration at having to prove her allegiance to her country Jamaica every single moment. The Olympic medalist sprinter poured her heart out in a long, emotional Instagram post, which contained a old newspaper clipping about her achievements.

Bromfield talked about her relationship and her allegiance to Jamaica as she mentioned,

"I have proudly represented Jamaica since I was 8 years old, and that will never change. Jamaica is my home, my heritage, and my pride.Supporting my fiancé in his big moment does not take away from the love I have for my country or its athletes."

The athlete also shared a DM to current 100m world champion Oblique Seville as a proof as she further added,

"I’ve always been the kind of teammate who gives ,whether that’s helping someone with their hair the night before my own race (free of cost ) or encouraging friends who may even be competing against Noah. Patriotism is more than wearing colors or waving a flag, it’s shown in service, in love, and in the way I represent Jamaica in my everyday life."
Junelle Bromfield last competed for Jamaica at the Paris Olympics last year,where she participated in the women's 400m and the women's 4x400m relay event.

When Junelle Bromfield called out a fan for questioning her absence from track

Junelle Bromfield with Noah Lyles after his 200m victory at the World Championships [Image Source : Getty]
Junelle Bromfield with Noah Lyles after his 200m victory at the World Championships [Image Source : Getty]

Junelle Bromfield previously reacted to a fan's question over her absence from the track after the engagement with Noah Lyles. The Jamaican sprinter had been in a relationship with Noah Lyles for a long time before the couple got engaged in October last year.

One user questioned her absence as he wrote,

"So you stop run fi a man."

Bromfield responded by praising the legacy of Noah Lyles as she replied,

"You did a run fi buy a house but he bought us one. Wanted to travel the world and the flight are paid 😫 wanted to start a business and he is investing. You wa run for me?"

Junelle Bromfield had won an Olympic bronze medal as a representative of the women's 4x400m relay team for Jamaica at the Tokyo Olympics. Though the team made it to the finals again at the quadrennial event in Paris, they were disqualified after one of the runners, Andrenette Knight dropped the baton midway.

Animesh Pandey

