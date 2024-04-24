Penn Relays 2024: Top entries in OD Field ft. Yared Nuguse, Vashti Cunningham

Penn Relays 2024, one of America’s oldest and biggest track and field competitions, is all set to commence on April 25. The 128th edition will be hosted by Franklin Field in West Philadelphia and will have some big international stars in contention alongside scores of college athletes.

The biggest name on the roster is American middle-distance runner Yared Nuguse. The 24-year-old will be racing for the first time this season as he eyes Paris Olympics 2024 berth.

Nuguse will race in the Benjamin Franklin Mile on April 27 and will be joined by fellow Americans Eric Holt and Josh Thompson. With a PR of 3:43:97 in the discipline, the best among the entries for the Franklin mile, the 2019 NCAA Champion will be a huge favorite going into the competition.

Another star athlete headlining the Olympic development field at Penn Relays 2024 will be American high jumper Vashti Cunningham. The former world champion will also be a favorite heading into the competition. Cunningham will be joined by Jelena Rowe and Sanaa Bernes in the women's high jump competition as all of them aim for a Paris Olympics 2024 spot.

Olympic champion Bryce Deadmon will be another track and field star competing at the Penn Relays 2024. The 27-year-old has won the Olympic gold at Tokyo Games 2020 in the 4x400m relay. Deadmon will also be gearing up to start his season as he aims to represent America once more at the Olympic Games, and hopefully bring more gold back.

Penn Relays 2024: Full list of top entries in Olympic development

#Men's Mile

Yared Nuguse

Oliver Hoare

Eric Holt

Josh Thompson

Ben Allen

AJ Ernst

Aidan Ryan

Jack Salisbury

Nick Dahl

#Men's 400m

Bryce Deadmon

Ryan Willie

Jonathan Jones

Wil London

Javon Francis

Jacory Patterson

Evan Miller

Karayme Bartley

#Women's high jump

Vashti Cunningham

Jelene Rowe

Kimberly Williamson

Abigail Kwarteng

Zaariea Willis

Mercedeez Francis

Sanaa Barnes

Penn Relays 2024: Olympic Development Program schedule

27 April, 2024

#Track events

2:00 pm: Women's 1500m

2:08 pm: Men's Mile

2:30 pm: Women's 4x100m

2:36 pm: Men's 4x100m

3:12 pm: Women's 400m

3:17 pm: Men's 400m

3:34 pm: Women's 800m

3:40 pm: Men's 800m

3:46 pm: Women's 4x400m

3:52 pm: Men's 4x400m

#Field events

2:00 pm: Men's high jump

2:00 pm: Women's high jump