Penn State's Carter Starocci signs with Happy Valley United in pursuit of NIL opportunities

American collegiate wrestling prodigy Carter Starocci has taken a major step in his career by signing a deal with Penn State's NIL collective Happy Valley United to benefit from the name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

A few days ago, Starocci confirmed on his social media that he is continuing his association with the Penn State Nittany Lions for the upcoming season, which would be his fifth year with the program. The athlete is also focused on carving his name in the collegiate history books as his next pursuit is winning his fifth NCAA title. If he manages to achieve it, then the 23-year-old athlete will become the first-ever collegiate wrestler to win five titles.

Furthermore, Starocci is looking beyond the NCAA scene as there is only one year remaining in his college career. His latest off-mat endeavor is signing a deal with Happy Valley United. He wrote on his X handle:

"I'm excited to work with @happyvalleyutd and take advantage of NIL opportunities! Thanks to Happy Valley United for supporting me off the mat. You can support NIL for Penn State student-athletes through Happy Valley United by becoming a member"

Happy Valley United reposted Starocci's tweet and made the association with Nittany Lion Wrestling Club's star wrestler official from their end as well.

Carter Starocci's take on being offered the head coaching job at Oklahoma State

There were reports that the 23-year-old wrestler was offered a hefty amount to transfer from Penn State to Oklahoma State for a head coach role. Following this, Carter Starocci lashed out on X on Tuesday.

He targeted Oklahoma State with a post that he shared on his social media and challenged them for a faceoff against his Penn State University team. Posting a strongly worded statement, he wrote:

"I was offered a big pay day too . I said go wipe your ass with that money. When it comes to money people switch like the weather. Not me. Loyalty is everything. Nothing is built without trust. PSU vs OK State in the football stadium. The national champs 10 matches to 0."

With everything in place, the wrestling prodigy would be focused on returning to his old form as he crashed out during the US Olympic team trials after changing his weight category from 74 kg to 86 kg.