Wrestler Braeden Davis faces serious charges following an altercation at the State College in Borough, Pennsylvania. The 20-year-old lightweight wrestler, who had recently made his debut for the Penn State Nittany Lions at the 2025 NCAA Championships, faces charges of evading the police.

As reported by Onward State, the freshman wrestler faces charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest, criminal trespass, consumption of liquor, and public drunkenness. According the police, Davis' BAC, i.e. blood alcohol content was found at 0.225% at the time of his arrest, which is higher than usual.

According to several media reports, Davis was accused of an altercation with the police around a week after the NCAA Championships. Davis and his friend were requested to leave the Tau Kappa Epsilon House by the local security on March 29. When Davis refused to do so, the private security called for police assistance. One of the officers noticed that the wrestler was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Davis tried to push his friend forward in an attempt to flee. When the cops attempted to subdue him, he tried to manhandle the officers. An officer's smartwatch and his radio earpiece was damaged during the ensuing fight, and Davis was eventually arrested by the cops.

The Penn State Nittany Lions has assured full support to the investigating authorities, refusing to comment any further on the matter for now. Braeden Davis had made his sophomore debut in the lightweight [133 lbs.] category at the NCAA Championships this year, where the Penn State Nittany Lions lifted the Championship trophy for the fourth time in a row.

Who is Braeden Davis?

Braeden Davis in action at the NCAA Championships 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

For the unversed, Braeden Davis is a wrestler who comes from Belleville, Michigan. He attended the Dundee High School for his primary education, and shone at the Michigan State Championships.

Davis won the Michigan State Championships both as an individual and as the member of Dundee High School's state championship team. The wrestler won the Michigan State Championships four times in a row.

Davis made his debut for the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023-24 season. He contributed to the Nittany Lions' Big Ten Championship victory in 2024, and it was at the same tournament that he won his first individual title in the 125 lbs. category as a freshman.

Braeden Davis promoted himself to the 133 lbs. category this year, and earned his first All-American distinction. He stood fifth in the 133 lbs. category at the NCAA Championships 2025, but the recent charges have now shifted the attention.

