Penn State Wrestling 2025-2026 season: Full Schedule, matchups, streaming and more

The Penn State wrestling team will kick off their 2025-2026 campaign against the Oklahoma Sooners on November 14. The program officially announced its full schedule on Monday, September 29.

Ad

After playing Oklahoma, they will play their next home games against Lehigh, Rutgers, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State and Princeton before hosting the Big Ten Championships which are scheduled on March 7 and 8, taking place in four sessions. Most of their matches, starting with the home dual against Rutgers, are expected to be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

At the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025, Penn State Wrestling won their 13th overall national title as they claimed victory with a total 177.0 points, much ahead of second-placed Nebraska, who collected 117.0 points. For Penn State wrestling, Carter Starocci became the most successful wrestler in collegiate history, winning his fifth title and contributing to the program’s remarkable outing last year.

Ad

Trending

Before the NCAA Championships, Penn State Wrestling also earned its third consecutive Big Ten Championships title with an overall score of 181.5 points. Luke Lilledahl, Tyler Kasak, Mitchell Mesenbrink, Levi Haines and Carter Starocci contributed to the victory by winning individual titles.

Confirmed schedule for Penn State Wrestling

November 14 - vs Oklahoma, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Bryce Jordan Center (Home)

November 23 - Black Knight Invitational, Venue - West Point, N.Y. (Neutral)

Ad

December 5 - at Drexel, Venue - Philadelphia, Pa. (Away)

December 7 - vs Lehigh, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Rec Hall (Home)

December 13 - at Wyoming, Venue - Laramie, Wyo. (Away)

December 20 - vs NDSU, Venue - Nashville, Tenn. (Neutral)

December 20 - vs Stanford, Venue - Nashville, Tenn. (Neutral)

January 10 - vs Rutgers, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Rec Hall (Home)

January 16 - at Iowa, Venue - Iowa City, Iowa (Away)

January 18 - at Northwestern, Venue - Evanston, Ill. (Away)

Ad

January 23 - vs Indiana, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Rec Hall (Home)

January 25 - at Maryland, Venue - College Park, Md. (Away)

January 30 - vs Nebraska, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Bryce Jordan Center (Home)

February 6 - at Michigan, Venue - Ann Arbor, Mich. (Away)

February 13 - vs Ohio State, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Bryce Jordan Center (Home)

February 20 - vs Princeton, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Rec Hall (Home)

Ad

Schedule for Big Ten and NCAA Championships 2026

Big Ten Championships

March 7-8 - Big Ten Wrestling Championships - Session 1-4, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Bryce Jordan Center

NCAA Championships

March 19-21 - NCAA Wrestling Championships 2026 - Session 1-6, Venue - Cleveland, Ohio / Rocket Arena

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More