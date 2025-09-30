Penn State Wrestling 2025-2026 season: Full Schedule, matchups, streaming and more

The Penn State wrestling team will kick off their 2025-2026 campaign against the Oklahoma Sooners on November 14. The program officially announced its full schedule on Monday, September 29.
After playing Oklahoma, they will play their next home games against Lehigh, Rutgers, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State and Princeton before hosting the Big Ten Championships which are scheduled on March 7 and 8, taking place in four sessions. Most of their matches, starting with the home dual against Rutgers, are expected to be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
At the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025, Penn State Wrestling won their 13th overall national title as they claimed victory with a total 177.0 points, much ahead of second-placed Nebraska, who collected 117.0 points. For Penn State wrestling, Carter Starocci became the most successful wrestler in collegiate history, winning his fifth title and contributing to the program’s remarkable outing last year.
Before the NCAA Championships, Penn State Wrestling also earned its third consecutive Big Ten Championships title with an overall score of 181.5 points. Luke Lilledahl, Tyler Kasak, Mitchell Mesenbrink, Levi Haines and Carter Starocci contributed to the victory by winning individual titles.
Confirmed schedule for Penn State Wrestling
November 14 - vs Oklahoma, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Bryce Jordan Center (Home)
November 23 - Black Knight Invitational, Venue - West Point, N.Y. (Neutral)
December 5 - at Drexel, Venue - Philadelphia, Pa. (Away)
December 7 - vs Lehigh, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Rec Hall (Home)
December 13 - at Wyoming, Venue - Laramie, Wyo. (Away)
December 20 - vs NDSU, Venue - Nashville, Tenn. (Neutral)
December 20 - vs Stanford, Venue - Nashville, Tenn. (Neutral)
January 10 - vs Rutgers, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Rec Hall (Home)
January 16 - at Iowa, Venue - Iowa City, Iowa (Away)
January 18 - at Northwestern, Venue - Evanston, Ill. (Away)
January 23 - vs Indiana, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Rec Hall (Home)
January 25 - at Maryland, Venue - College Park, Md. (Away)
January 30 - vs Nebraska, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Bryce Jordan Center (Home)
February 6 - at Michigan, Venue - Ann Arbor, Mich. (Away)
February 13 - vs Ohio State, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Bryce Jordan Center (Home)
February 20 - vs Princeton, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Rec Hall (Home)
Schedule for Big Ten and NCAA Championships 2026
Big Ten Championships
March 7-8 - Big Ten Wrestling Championships - Session 1-4, Venue - University Park, Pa. / Bryce Jordan Center
NCAA Championships
March 19-21 - NCAA Wrestling Championships 2026 - Session 1-6, Venue - Cleveland, Ohio / Rocket Arena