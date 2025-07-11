Amidst sexual misconduct allegations, Carter Starocci receives massive Team USA Wrestling blow

NCAA champion Carter Starocci has received a major blow from USA Wrestling amid sexual misconduct allegations. The apex wrestling body in the USA has put the wrestler on the interim suspension list.

According to USA Wrestling's recent interim suspension list, Starocci was one of 17 wrestlers suspended. This means that the wrestler will not be able to participate in USA wrestling competitions until further notice.

Interestingly, the cause of suspension has not yet been listed, unlike four other wrestlers whose reason for suspension was explicitly mentioned in the list. This leads to the speculation that Starocci has been suspended for different reasons.

List of wrestlers suspended by USA Wrestling, including Carter Starocci [Image Source: USA Wrestling]

Starocci was previously replaced by Yianni Diakomihalis at a wrestling camp in Idaho last month. Though the exact reason was not explained, some thought it was due to the sexual misconduct allegations imposed against the wrestler from the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Carter Starocci was last seen in action at the World Team Trials, where he lost out to Olympic medalist Kyle Dake in the finals.

All about the sexual misconduct allegations against Carter Starocci

Why Carter Starocci's career is at risk [Image Source: Getty]

Carter Starocci was accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman at the Penn State camp. According to a report by The Daily Collegian, the five-time NCAA Champion was accused of multiple allegations, including sexually assaulting a wrestler.

According to the lady's testimony shared by The Daily Collegian, Starocci had invited her to his house and the LWC sauna alone on several occasions.

"I am doing this in an attempt to stop my assailant from attacking more young girls. He had groomed me to feel comfortable with him. The whole experience feels extremely manipulating. I didn’t (do) all the things I should’ve done to press charges against him," she said.

According to the reports, Starocci has been accused of raping her twice during her visit to the latter's house. Interestingly, multiple theories about Starocci's involvement in sexual misconduct have also floated in the past over the social media app 'YikYak'.

This wasn't the first time Carter Starocci was accused of serious charges. According to a report by The Daily Collegian, Starocci's teammate from the Nittany Lions, Beau Bartlett, had accused him of stealing a watch from the latter's locker room. Bartlett's wife, Sydney Erin, also alleged that Starocci was involved in a police investigation.

