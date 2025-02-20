"People cuss people"- Usain Bolt opens up on facing tough situation while giving back to the community 

In a recent interview, Usain Bolt opened up about the tough times he faced when trying to help out the community during his training sessions in his early professional days. The Olympic gold medalist revealed that as time passed, the number of people who would show up to the university to ask for help increased exponentially leading to the situation getting out of control.

Ever since Usain Bolt tasted success in his track career, the Jamaican athlete has been trying his best to give back and contribute to the welfare of the community. During the initial stages of his professional career, Usain Bolt used to train at the University of West Indies and revealed that he would extend his support to people who would ask for help during his training sessions.

However, over a period of time, a lot of people would come to the university, thereby making it difficult to manage as well as affecting the students, due to which the university wrote a letter to Bolt asking him to stop allowing people in the track immediately. The Jamaican athlete spoke about the situation in detail in his latest appearance in an interview with 'The Fix.'.

"One instance when I trained at UWI when few people would come up to me and say give. It got to a point where so much people used to come to get things and ask for help. It got out of hand because you know the word, word spread like till UWI wrote me a letter and said have to stop because there's just too much people coming on the campus and the students are just nervous because you know, people cuss people," he said.

"Yeah, they wrote a letter to tell me to stop because the students don't feel safe. It got to a point where I had to stop but for two to three years back to back people would come almost every week," he added.

Usain Bolt on being able to help underprivileged children

Usain Bolt at the Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt spoke about contributing to the welfare of the community in an interview with Voice Online. The Jamaican athlete extended his support to underprivileged kids during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped with the necessary technology to continue their education.

Bolt donated 150 laptops to students in rural Jamaica in an attempt to prevent any hindrance or disruptions in their education during the pandemic.

“The best thing about my life is being able to give back, especially to the children. The current global pandemic has forced many children to do only online classes and highlights the need for technology in schools. We will keep working to provide much needed equipment and support the education of the next generation,” he said.

The Jamaican athlete, through his foundation, the 'Usain Bolt Foundation,' continues to work towards fulfilling his commitment to creating a positive impact on society. Moreover, he recently organized a Christmas retreat where the foundation donated a lot of toys and stationery items to kids along with a day full of fun games.

