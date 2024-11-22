"People were mad I didn't get gold... Nobody was happy for me" - When Simone Biles opened up about aftermath of winning fifth medal at Rio Olympics

Seven-time Olympic champion Simone Biles once opened up about how she was disappointed following her performance at the Rio Olympics, stating that she felt let down by the lack of public support after she failed to win a gold medal in just one event. At the Rio Games, Biles made history by winning five medals.

The gymnastics icon entered the Brazilian city with the goal of making a name for herself on the Olympic stage as she was already a well-established gymnast with 14 World Championship medals, including ten golds, two silvers, and two bronzes. Biles scripted history at the competition by winning four gold medals in the team all-around, individual all-around, vault, and floor exercise events.

Biles also earned a bronze on the balance beam, which, according to her, did not get as much attention as it deserved. In a video posted by Versus on Watch on their Facebook page from her docu-series "Simone vs. Herself," the gymnast shared how she felt alone after not getting enough support from the crowd, particularly after winning the bronze medal on the balance beam.

"I remember finishing beam; I was super excited, but at the end of the day, I was pissed because people were mad that I didn't get gold. And I was so happy with my bronze, but I couldn't be happy because nobody else was happy for me, and so I just felt kind of alone in that aspect. I came out of 2016 [Rio Olympics] with five medals but nobody recognizes that medal." [2:14 onwards]

"The hardest part is logging on to my therapy sessions" - Simone Biles on how therapy aided her Paris Olympics journey

Simone Biles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Source: Getty)

In the wake of the twisties, Simone Biles took almost a two-year break from gymnastics. She made a remarkable comeback last year and delivered a historic performance at this year's Paris Olympics, winning three gold medals and a silver.

In a conversation with Olympics.com in October, the 27-year-old said she had to re-engage with her therapy sessions to prepare for the Games. Biles said:

"In the beginning, I think the hardest part is logging on to my therapy sessions and convincing myself to go. But as soon as I see my therapist and we start talking, it’s like I’m yapping the whole time. I’m so grateful for that."

Following a remarkable showing at the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles embarked on the Gold Over America Tour aimed at inspiring the next generation of gymnasts.

