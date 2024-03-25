“Perfect day” - Allyson Felix shares glimpses of Legoland vacation with husband Kenneth Ferguson and family

Former track and field athlete Allyson Felix recently posted photos of her visit to Legoland with her family.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist visited Legoland California along with her husband Kenneth Ferguson, four-year-old daughter Camryn, and parents Paul and Marlean Felix.

Felix, who remains the most successful women's track and field athlete in the Olympics’ history, took to her Instagram Story to share the photos of their visit. She uploaded a photo of her with her husband and daughter from Legoland and captioned it:

“Thank you for having us @legolandcalifornia. We are obsessed with Dino Valley!”

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram story

The second image she uploaded was a group photo of the family all smiles. Allyson described their day, stating:

“Perfect day @legolandcalifornia 🤍”

Screenshot of Allyson Felix's Instagram story

Felix was born on November 18, 1985, in Los Angeles, California, to Paul and Marlean, and was raised in Santa Clarita, California.

Her father worked as an ordained minister and a professor of the New Testament at The Master's Seminary in Sun Valley. Her mother was an elementary school teacher at Balboa Magnet Elementary.

She also has an older brother, Wes Felix, who now serves as her agent. Her husband Ferguson is also a track athlete who has represented the USA in the 400m, 110m, and 400m hurdles events.

Felix and Ferguson married each other in 2018 having met during the World Junior Championships (Athletics) in Jamaica in 2002.

The 14-time World Championships gold medalist gave birth to their first child, Camryn, on Nov. 28, 2018, through an emergency C-section when she was 32 weeks pregnant. The couple is expecting their second child, a baby boy, this April.

Awards that Allyson Felix has received in her Athletics career

Allyson Felix of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 200m on Day 13 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 9, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Allyson Felix has won the Jesse Owens Award/Jackie Joyner Kersee Award, the highest accolade given to the best athlete in each category (male/female) by the USATF. It is typically awarded during late November or early December after the conclusion of the outdoor season on an annual basis.

Felix bagged this award for the best athlete in the female category in 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, and 2015. Since 2013, the female version of the award has been renamed the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year Award.

Besides this, she won the IAAF World Athlete of the Year award in the female category in 2012 for winning three gold medals at the London Olympics. In 2022, she won the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement.