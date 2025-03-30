Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic 2025 results: US All-Stars claim dominant win over Pennsylvania 

The USA All-Stars recently defeated the Pennsylvania All-Stars team 26-16 in the 51st edition of the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. Several highly anticipated matches took place, with some shocks and a great amount of spectacle. Ironman title winner LaDarion Lockett (USA) defeated Bode Marlow (PA) with a technical fall, while Maddox Shaw (PA) caused an upset by defeating #1 ranked Daniel Zepeda.

Here are the full results:

121 pounds - #9 Gauge Botero (PA) dec #12 Ethan Timar (USA), 4-3 UTB

127 pounds - #6 Ronnie Ramirez (USA) dec #2 Nathan Desmond (PA), 6-5

133 pounds - #3 Aaron Seidel (PA) maj dec #5 Matthew Botello (USA), 9-0

139 pounds - #3 Sergio Vega (USA) tech fall #4 Tahir Parkins (PA), 20-4 5:30

145 pounds - #4 Eren Sement (PA) dec #2 Nikade Zinkin (USA), 4-2

152 pounds - #10 Maddox Shaw (PA) dec #1 Daniel Zepeda (USA), 8-5

160 pounds - #1 Landon Robideau (USA) dec #2 Kollin Rath (PA), 10-4

160 pounds - #3 Collin Gaj (PA) dec. #5 Alessio Perentin (USA), 6-4

172 pounds - #1 LaDarion Lockett (USA) tech fall #6 Bode Marlow (PA), 19-4 6:00

189 pounds - #4 Lane Foard (USA) maj dec Ty Morrison (PA), 10-0

215 pounds - #3 Angelo Posada (USA) dec #7 Austin Johnson (PA), 4-1

285 pounds - #4 Rocco Dellagatta (USA) dec #9 Rowan Holmes (PA), 7-3

With a convincing win, the USA All-Stars continued their dominance over Pennsylvania in the all-time charts of the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, with a 31-19 advantage over them.

Maddox Shaw pulls off upset at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

Maddox Shaw from Thomas Jefferson caused an upset at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic (Source: @maddoxshaw/Instagram)

Despite a loss for Pennsylvania, TJ senior Maddox Shaw made the headlines after he defeated top-ranked Daniel Zepeda of Team USA at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classics 2025. Shaw came into the match as an underdog, ranked at #10 based on Flo Wrestling's system. Zepeda, a three-time California state champion, competed against Shaw in the 152-pound category at Peters Township’s AHN Arena on Saturday.

Shaw managed to claim the victory against Zepeda, winning with a score of 8-5. After his victory, he stated his love for his hometown of Pennsylvania in an interview. As quoted by Pittsburgh Union Progress' Steve Rotstein, he said:

“It’s in my hometown. Everybody I love is here. Everybody seemed like they were rooting for me, so that brought the energy. I felt that. … I loved being here, and I knew it was my last one, so that makes it feel even better.”

Maddox Shaw has had a promising start to his career, winning the PIAA State Championship twice as well as winning gold at the WPIAL championships.

