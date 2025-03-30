  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic 2025 results: US All-Stars claim dominant win over Pennsylvania 

Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic 2025 results: US All-Stars claim dominant win over Pennsylvania 

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Mar 30, 2025 20:51 GMT
Maddox Shaw (PA) defeated Daniel Zepeda (USA) despite PA All-Stars
Maddox Shaw (PA) defeated Daniel Zepeda (USA) despite PA All-Stars' overall loss to USA (Source: @maddoxshaw/Instagram)

The USA All-Stars recently defeated the Pennsylvania All-Stars team 26-16 in the 51st edition of the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. Several highly anticipated matches took place, with some shocks and a great amount of spectacle. Ironman title winner LaDarion Lockett (USA) defeated Bode Marlow (PA) with a technical fall, while Maddox Shaw (PA) caused an upset by defeating #1 ranked Daniel Zepeda.

Ad

Here are the full results:

121 pounds - #9 Gauge Botero (PA) dec #12 Ethan Timar (USA), 4-3 UTB

127 pounds - #6 Ronnie Ramirez (USA) dec #2 Nathan Desmond (PA), 6-5

133 pounds - #3 Aaron Seidel (PA) maj dec #5 Matthew Botello (USA), 9-0

139 pounds - #3 Sergio Vega (USA) tech fall #4 Tahir Parkins (PA), 20-4 5:30

145 pounds - #4 Eren Sement (PA) dec #2 Nikade Zinkin (USA), 4-2

152 pounds - #10 Maddox Shaw (PA) dec #1 Daniel Zepeda (USA), 8-5

160 pounds - #1 Landon Robideau (USA) dec #2 Kollin Rath (PA), 10-4

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

160 pounds - #3 Collin Gaj (PA) dec. #5 Alessio Perentin (USA), 6-4

172 pounds - #1 LaDarion Lockett (USA) tech fall #6 Bode Marlow (PA), 19-4 6:00

189 pounds - #4 Lane Foard (USA) maj dec Ty Morrison (PA), 10-0

215 pounds - #3 Angelo Posada (USA) dec #7 Austin Johnson (PA), 4-1

285 pounds - #4 Rocco Dellagatta (USA) dec #9 Rowan Holmes (PA), 7-3

With a convincing win, the USA All-Stars continued their dominance over Pennsylvania in the all-time charts of the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, with a 31-19 advantage over them.

Ad

Maddox Shaw pulls off upset at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

Maddox Shaw from Thomas Jefferson caused an upset at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic (Source: @maddoxshaw/Instagram)
Maddox Shaw from Thomas Jefferson caused an upset at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic (Source: @maddoxshaw/Instagram)

Despite a loss for Pennsylvania, TJ senior Maddox Shaw made the headlines after he defeated top-ranked Daniel Zepeda of Team USA at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classics 2025. Shaw came into the match as an underdog, ranked at #10 based on Flo Wrestling's system. Zepeda, a three-time California state champion, competed against Shaw in the 152-pound category at Peters Township’s AHN Arena on Saturday.

Ad

Shaw managed to claim the victory against Zepeda, winning with a score of 8-5. After his victory, he stated his love for his hometown of Pennsylvania in an interview. As quoted by Pittsburgh Union Progress' Steve Rotstein, he said:

“It’s in my hometown. Everybody I love is here. Everybody seemed like they were rooting for me, so that brought the energy. I felt that. … I loved being here, and I knew it was my last one, so that makes it feel even better.”

Maddox Shaw has had a promising start to his career, winning the PIAA State Championship twice as well as winning gold at the WPIAL championships.

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी