"Place where neighbors become family"- Penn State Volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley opens up about how the college sets itself apart

Penn State Volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley has shared her thoughts on how the college sets itself apart as compared to other programs. The athlete-turned-coach expressed how everyone in the college was like a family and that the sense of community distinguished it from other programs.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley earned great praise from Penn State Volleyball fans and enthusiasts for her relentless efforts in leading the women's volleyball team to Championship victory in the 2024/2025 Division 1 Volleyball season. Despite breast cancer treatments, Schumacher-Cawley conducted multiple practice sessions and guided the team from the sidelines during their matches.

The 44-year-old coach expressed how the team had supported her immensely during her tough times. Katie Schumacher-Cawley shed light on how the people in the Penn State community genuinely care for each other and eventually become like a family where they celebrate their successes together and rally behind in challenging times.

She said (via Penn State Volleyball's Instagram account):

"State College is a wonderful place to call home, offering everything we could ever need as a family. From outstanding schools to high-level athletics, this town provides incredible opportunities for growth, learning, and competition. But beyond the education and sports, what truly sets State College apart is its unwavering sense of community," she said.

"The people here genuinely care for one another, always ready to lend a hand, celebrate each other's successes, and support one another through challenges. It's a place where neighbors become family, and my daughters are fortunate to be surrounded by some of the most kind, driven, and compassionate individuals. Whether it's game days that bring everyone together, the small moments that make everyday life special, or the deep-rooted values that shape this town, there's no doubt-this is home," she added.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley on concluding her chemotherapy sessions

Katie Schumacher-Cawley during a post-match interview at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Katie Schumacher-Cawley recently took to Instagram to share the news about the conclusion of her chemotherapy sessions. She expressed her elation at being able to complete the treatment and embark on a new chapter in her life.

Schumacher-Cawley expressed her gratitude for receiving unwavering support from volleyball fans and well-wishers. She shed light on how her family and the players' positive notes helped her during tough times.

"Well, we did it! Six rounds of chemo—done! Today, I rang the bell, marking the end of this chapter. What a journey it has been. There truly are no words to express how deeply grateful I am for the unwavering support from every corner of my life," she wrote.

Moreover, she thanked her doctors for calming her down when she panicked and ensuring that the treatment was done properly. Schumacher-Cawley also expressed her gratitude towards the parents who helped her husband take care of her daughter while she was undergoing treatment.

