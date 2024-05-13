"Please come to my meet, come Paris"- Tara Davis-Woodhall requests Billie Eilish to watch her compete once

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently requested the American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish to watch her compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Davis-Woodhall secured a silver medal in the long jump at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, recording her best jump of 6.91m.

Ahead of Billie Eilish's new studio album release, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," Woodhall was seen grooving to her songs during her training session. While opening up about her music playlist, the American long jumper expressed her love and admiration for the singer.

She also expressed her wish for the singer's attendance at the Paris Olympics 2024 to watch her compete.

"My playlist ranges from like country to hip-hop to slow music to Billie," said Davis-Woodhall. "I can get lit to anything. But that's the problem. You put on some Opera, I'll be like...(starts dancing)."

When the interviewer referred to her as Eilish's biggest fan, Davis-Woodhall said,

"Bow down. I'll bow down. I'll get on my knees for her for sure. Please come to my meet, come Paris. Watch me compete. Please?"

Further hinting at Eilish's upcoming album, Davis-Woodhall also shared a video of herself dancing to the singer's music and exclaimed that her social media will be overflowing with Eilish's songs.

"Is my depression cured or is Billie releasing a new album?"

"My social media will be all Billie Eilish for the next couple of months," she added.

Screenshot of Tara Davis Woodhall's Instagram story.

"Yeah glo" - Tara Davis-Woodhall on recording a world lead at her Olympic outdoor season opener

Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States competes in the Woman's Long Jump Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 at Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened her 2024 Olympic season with a stunning performance at the Arkansas Twilight on May 3, 2024, held at the John McDonell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The American long-jumper who has her sights fixed on securing a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off her outdoor season with a world lead of 7.16m. She defeated Jaleesa McWashington and Kessiah Bemis, who recorded 5.79m and 5.70m, respectively.

The 24-year-shared a video of her world-leading jump with the fans, while expressing her joy and wrote,

"7.16m opener 🫢 yeah glo✨"

Being in awe of Davis-Woodhall's performance, her husband Hunter couldn't stop expressing his amazement in the comments section and wrote,

"What are they feeding this chick?"

At the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Tara Davis-Woodhall clinched a gold medal, recording a jump of 7.07m.