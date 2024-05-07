Tara Davis-Woodhall shuts down a fan calling her "a man" on her recent World Lead long-jump performance

US long-jump specialist Tara Davis-Woodhall rebuked a fan who tried to bring her spirits down by calling her "a man". This incident surfaced shortly after she touched the 7.16m mark in her outdoor season opener.

Fresh off her long-jump national title-winning performance at the 2023 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Tara Davis-Woodhall was stripped of her title and suspended for a month after she tested positive for cannabis. However, later on, she secured the silver at the 2023 World Athletics Championships by jumping 6.91m.

Laser-focussed on defending her long-jump title, the 24-year-old athlete appeared at the 2024 World Indoor Championships to win the gold at 7.07m. But the most notable performance was recorded at the USATF Indoor Championships, where she leaped to a new World lead, 7.18m.

At the recently concluded Arkansas Twilight meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Tara Davis-Woodhall marked 7.16m, the second-longest jump in her track record. While celebrating her win on her Instagram, she spotted a comment which read:

"That's a man"

Tara Davis-Woodhall lashing out at fans

Infuriated about how the fan reacted to her success, but shutting them down in style, she shared the reel in her story with the comment:

"THESE COMMENTS USED TO HURT BUT NOW I LOVE THEM. WOMEN HAVE MUSCLES TOO IDIOTS. IF I WAS A MAN I HOPE ID BE JUMPING 8.70M + BUT IM NOT SO 7M+ WOULD DO."

In the video, Tara Davis-Woodhall showed off her skills as a phenomenal long-jumper and conceded the clip with a muscle flex.

Tara Davis-Woodhall wishes to set the long-jump benchmark

Vying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Davis-Woodhall opened up to Olympic.com regarding her upcoming plans and goals. Considering herself as a pacesetter, the 24-year-old World indoor gold medalist issued a strong statement.

"I have to put something out so far that no one can touch it. And that’s what I’m doing now,” she said.

Living with a fellow track and field athlete is a cherry on top for Davis-Woodhall. While both are preparing for the Summer Games, they enjoy everything they do together.

“I do feel more joy now than I did in [the lead-up to] Tokyo. Now, I’m living with my husband in Arkansas and we just enjoy life to the fullest. We have so much fun with everything that we do," she added.

From 21 to 30 June, the 2024 Track and Field US Olympic trials will be held. The venue selected is Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon,