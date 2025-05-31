"Positioning and angles win matches"- Former NCAA champion Seth Gross shares valuable insights into wrestling as he continues coaching at Wisconsin

NCAA champion and South Dakota State University alum Seth Gross addressed the issue of wrestlers trying to learn new tricks without fixing their positioning and angles to score more. Gross currently serves as the assistant coach of the Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team.

Ad

Seth Gross won the title at the NCAA Championships following a stellar 2017-2018 season. He defeated Michigan University's Steven Micic in the finals 13-8, but sat out of the competition mat for the entire 2018-2019 season. He returned in 2019-2020, clinching the win against three former NCAA championships in the 57 kg category at the Bill Farrell Memorial Open.

Recently, Gross shared a valuable lesson for wrestlers who always try to learn new tricks instead of working on positions and techniques. His X post read:

Ad

Trending

"Wrestlers obsess over learning more moves, drilling new finishes, flashy stuff, scrambling tricks. But here’s the truth. Most of your moves don’t work because your positioning sucks. You’re trying to hit a perfect single from a bad tie. You’re diving at legs when your feet are square and your head’s down. You’re working the finish, when you haven’t even won the setup... Positioning and angles win matches. Moves are just how you close the deal."

Ad

He added:

"You want to score more? Don’t learn five new shots. Learn how to dictate the tie ups and use your hands with a purpose. Learn how to move vertically & laterally to create angles. Learn how to continuously threaten opponent to keep them at bay. Because once you can do that… the shots become easy. The finish becomes automatic. The match slows down. You’re in control every second..."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Having competed at the Minnesota High School, Seth Gross became the state champion in three different weight classes.

Seth Gross once shared his view regarding wrestlers constantly being asked to retire after college wrestling

Seth at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships - (Source: Getty)

Seth Gross finished third at the 2020 Big 10 Championships at 133 pounds. He was named All-American three times and competed at the 2021 World Team and US Olympic trials to make it big in freestyle.

Ad

Gross often takes on topics to share his views on his social media. In an X post from April 2025, he discussed the harsh reality of wrestlers always being asked to retire after college if they fail to make the World teams. He lauded David Taylor and Jordan Burroughs, who defied age and conventions to become the most promising wrestlers.

"We’ve built this weird culture where if you’re not making world teams every year, it’s time to “move on.” Only ONE guy gets the spot. so every other elite wrestler should just quit? That’s wild. Still healthy? Still hungry? Keep going. Wrestling isn’t just for champs. It’s for lifers.'

Ad

He added:

"And let’s be real: The average UFC champion is 33 years old. Burroughs won a World title at 33. David Taylor won his first World/Olympic medal at 30. Dake didn’t make his first team until he was 27."

Expand Tweet

Gross made it to the finals of the 2025 US Open Championships but succumbed to Jax Forrest, losing his bid for the World Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More