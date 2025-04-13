Post-separation from ex-fiance Xavier Worthy, Tia Jones offers cryptic perspective on college football player's domestic violence incident

Tia Jones expressed her thoughts over the domestic violence case involving former Skyline WR Quaydarius Davis. The football player is facing allegations of physical abuse from a social media influencer who posted a video of herself being choked by the football player online.

Ad

Reacting to the video of the influencer, Jones seemingly related to her struggles and highlighted how the world wouldn't have believed her if she didn't have the video footage. Jones had also alleged to being choked by her ex-fiance Xavier Worthy, but her claims haven't been proven in court yet.

"So sad the world we live in. When the person you love the most can put you to sleep. Peeing yourself is a sign a death," Jones wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

"If she never had footage, they would have never believed her. They would have made lies about her and dragged her name. I'm happy she is alive to tell her story for the ones who can't."

Tia Jones' Instagram story

Davis was booked into Tulsa County Jail on Saturday, and unlike Worthy, he hasn't been released yet. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was released within hours after the arrest and filed a separate lawsuit against Jones over fabricating false allegations.

Ad

However, after over a month of legal battle, the matter was settled in court last week.

"I do this for God" - Tia Jones after starting her season with a win

Tia Jones at the Wanda Diamond League - Source: Getty

Amid all the drama surrounding her personal life, Tia Jones was near her best form when she opened the season at the Texas Relays 2025, clocking an impressive 12.57s for the win. It was the American's first race since the heartbreaking exit at the Olympic trials, and she thanked God after starting the 2025 season on a winning note.

Ad

“A lot of people don't understand how hard it is to go through things that you go through outside of track and field to still step on the track and do what you gotta do. But you know I just put my faith into God. I do this for God. I am running under the testimony of Jesus himself, so coming at here and just putting my energy into track, that's all I can do. Otherwise, I'll fail,” she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Jones also ran at the inaugural Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica and won the women's 100m hurdles in 12.63s. She placed sixth in the 100m dash with a time of 12.26s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zahid Rashid Dar Zahid Rashid is an Olympic Specialist who covers track and field, gymnastics, wrestling and swimming at Sportskeeda. Having grown up watching Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps sweep golds, he looks forward to seeing their shades in Noah Lyles and Caeleb Dressel. Know More