Xavier Worthy's ex-fiancée Tia Jones shares cryptic message on emotional manipulation after concluding legal battle

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Tia Jones were once engaged and seemed like the perfect couple. But their relationship ended in a storm of serious accusations and court battles.

Recently, the former couple decided to settle everything privately. They dropped all lawsuits and protection orders.

However, on April 9, Tia reposted a video on her Instagram story that talked about emotional 'manipulation.'

"Some people don’t argue to understand—they argue to control. Highly manipulative people will push you to your breaking point, then act like you’re the problem when you finally react. They’ll twist the situation, making themselves the victim while you carry the guilt.

"And because you have a good heart, you’ll feel the need to fix what was never yours to fix in the first place. But here’s the truth: you are not responsible for the chaos they create. Recognizing the pattern is the first step to breaking free from it," read the caption of the IG reel.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @tia.ajones)

Xavier Worthy and Tia Jones began dating in late 2023 and got engaged in summer 2024.

However, in early 2025, Tia accused Xavier of domestic violence, leading to his brief arrest. In response, Xavier said Tia had damaged his property, stole from him and also physically hurt him. Both filed for protection orders against each other and their personal issues quickly became public.

Xavier Worthy breaks silence as legal dispute reaches quiet resolution

On Wednesday, as reported by Sports Illustrated, Xavier Worthy shared a message after months of people talking about his breakup and the legal drama that followed.

"I regret any misunderstandings or conflicts that arose during my relationship with my ex-fiancée," Worthy said in a statement. "I also acknowledge that my legal representatives may have made public statements about my ex-fiancée that were intended to protect me, but were misstated. ...

"Ending a relationship that spanned over a year can be an emotional experience, and sometimes words are spoken out of hurt and frustration. This matter has now been settled."

His ex-fiancée also responded through her lawyer, Angelica Cogliano, saying, "This matter has now been settled."

