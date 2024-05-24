Prefontaine Classic 2024- Men's 100m Preview ft. Christian Coleman and Ferdinand Omanyala 

With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near, the top sprinters from the athletics realm will display their potential at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. The Classic will be held at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, May 25.

The 2024 Prefontaine Classic will witness a few thrilling showdowns in multiple events, including pole vault, 400m hurdles, 100m, triple jump, 5000m, 110 hurdles, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 800m, 200m, shotput, and the prestigious Bowerman Mile.

Olympians and world champions, including Sha'Carri Richardson, Josh Kerr, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Katie Moon, Julien Alfred, Dina Asher-Smith, Sandi Morris, Daryll Neita and Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith will compete in Eugene.

The men's 100m event at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic also promises to be a nail-biting show with some of the fastest athletes in the lineup.

Christian Coleman will headline the 100m lineup at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic

Christian Coleman runs in the Men 100 Meter during the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on June 23, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon.

Christian Coleman is making strides in the 2024 Olympic season with his performances, showing his prospects as a formidable player. At the 2024 Xiamen Diamond League held on April 20, he secured the top place in the 100m after clocking a decent time of 10.13 seconds. Seven days later at the Shanghai Diamond League, he settled in second place by improving his time, registering 10.04 seconds.

He showed his athletic proficiency at the 2024 World Indoor Athletics Championships, securing a gold medal in the 60m event, posting 6.41 seconds. With his continuous winning streak, Coleman will step on the track as a top pick to dominate the 100m event.

The American sprinter will face Ferdinand Omanyala, who recently grabbed second place in the 100m event at the 2024 Adidas Atlanta Games, clocking 10.00 seconds. Brandon Carnes, who along with Coleman secured a gold medal in the 4x100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, will also be seen competing in the men's 100m in Eugene.

Carnes recorded his personal best of 10.01 seconds at the 2023 Diamond League in Xiamen. The Jamaican sensation Ackeem Blake, who made strides after securing a bronze medal in the 60m at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow will lock horns with the other elite athletes on Saturday.

Blake competed at the Xiamen Meeting and settled in third place behind the two American athletes Coleman and Fred Kerley, posting 10.20 seconds. The other athletes to contend in the 100m event at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic include Benjamin Azamati, Rikkoi Brathwaite, Sandrey Davison, Brandon Hicklin, and Hiroki Yanagita.