Prefontaine Classic 2025 Prize money breakdown: How much did Sydney McLaughlin-Levonne and Kishane Thompson earn

The most anticipated 2025 Prefontaine Classic witnessed a few striking performances from elite athletes, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Faith Kipyegon, and Kishane Thompson, who bagged a lucrative prize money. The 2025 edition of the Prefontaine Classic, also known as the Eugene Diamond League, was held on Saturday, July 5, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the women's 400m event with a stunning time of 49.43 seconds to defeat her teammates Aaliyah Butler and Isabella Whittaker. After topping the 100m at the Jamaican Trials, Thompson led the event in Eugene with 9.85 seconds. Both athletes bagged a substantial prize money of $10,000.

Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet registered world records in 1500m and 5000m, respectively, with 3:48.68 and 13:58.06. The article provides the prize money breakdown at the Classic.

Prize money breakdown for the 2025 Prefontaine Classic

A massive prize money bag of $500,000 was awarded at the Eugene Diamond League, with $10,000 to the first-place finisher of the event. The runner-up and the second runner-up were awarded $6,000 and $4,000, respectively. The next three place-finishers were handed $3,000, $2,500, and, $2,000, respectively. Athletes finishing in the last places of the lineup also bagged a decent prize money, including $1,500 for seventh place, $1,000 for eighth place, and $500 for ninth place and beyond.

The breakdown of the prize money at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic according to the places is given below:

1st- $10,000

2nd- $6,000

3rd- $4,000

4th- $3,000

5th- $2,500

6th- $2,000

7th- $1,500

8th- $1,000

9th+ - $500

As per the Diamond League series, starting from the 2025 season, a few events are marked under 'Diamond+ Disciplines' during each series meeting. These events will be limited in number, including four at each regular Diamond League meeting. Athletes competing in these four 'Diamond+ Disciplines' events at the series meetings are poised to earn more prize money than in standard events. The selected four 'Diamond+ Disciplines' events at the Eugene Diamond League are the Mutola 800m women, discus women, 100m men, and the prestigious Bowerman mile men.

The athlete finishing in top place in any 'Diamond+ Disciplines' event at the series was handed $20,000, with the runner-up and the second runner-up collecting $10,000 and $6,000, respectively. The fourth and fifth-place finishers in the 'Diamond+ Disciplines' events were handed $5,000 and $3,000, respectively. The next-place finishers gathered $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, and $750.

The breakdown of the prize money for the 'Diamond+ Disciplines' event at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, according to the places, is given below:

1st- $20,000

2nd- $10,000

3rd- $6,000

4th- $5,000

5th- $3,000

6th- $2,500

7th- $2,000

8th- $1,500

9th+ - $750

