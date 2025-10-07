"Pretty lonely" - Lindsey Vonn reveals savior amid tough training for the Winter Olympic season

Lindsey Vonn shared a sneak peek of spending some adorable time with her puppy, Chance, in her latest social media update. The American skier is gearing up for the 2026 Winter Olympics.Vonn returned to the sport in November last year after being on a six-year-long hiatus since 2019 and is now training for her return to the upcoming Winter Olympics. Amid her preparations, she shares updates about her shenanigans off the snow on social media. Most recently, she uploaded a picture with the newest member of her family, her puppy, Chance.The American is currently in Chile in preparation for the 2025-26 alpine ski season, and her puppy has been keeping her company amid the tough training sessions. On her Instagram story, Vonn shared an adorable picture of hugging her puppy and wrote:&quot;Pretty lonely but thankful not quite alone...&quot;.Vonn's Instagram storyA few days ago, she also posted a glimpse on her Instagram story of Chance playing in snow amid her training sessions, and gushing over him. Vonn wrote:&quot;My baby loves the snow...&quot;Earlier this year, Vonn lost her nine-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Lucy, to kidney failure.Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt note after the passing away of her dog, LucyLindsey Vonn mourned the loss of her pet, Lucy, on March 31 this year by penning a heartwarming and emotional note on Instagram.She uploaded a bunch of pictures with Lucy, showcasing the adorable times they had spent together, and made her feelings known about their bond by penning a note. Reflecting on their journey together, Vonn said that she was lucky to share some great memories with her.&quot;💔RIP Lucy🐶🕊️… today my sweet, sweet Lucy left us. 9 years ago she came into my life, and from the very first moment until the very last, she brought so much light and love to me and everyone she met. We traveled the world together, skied, hiked, biked, explored, went down waterfalls, up in air balloons, to the Olympics… we went on SO many incredible adventures together, and created so many memories that I am beyond lucky to have shared with her,&quot; said Lindsey Vonn.She added:&quot;We even had our own TV show! There was nothing Lucy couldn’t do! She was never scared, never hesitant to try something new, she was always happy, loved big and unconditionally. There will never be enough words to describe how much I love her and my heart will never ever be the same without her. There will never be another Lucy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe further thanked all the veterinarians who helped Lucy over the years with her treatment and also shared an update about her 12-year-old dog, Leo.